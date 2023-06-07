She’s not a regular mom — she’s a cool mom! Lindsay Lohan announced her pregnancy with her and husband Bader Shammas’ first child in March 2023.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” the Mean Girls star told Us Weekly at the time. Lohan also shared a photo of a white onesie emblazoned with the phrase “coming soon” via Instagram. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the exciting announcement.

The Parent Trap actress wed Shammas in April 2022, two years after the pair went public with their romance on social media. In April 2023, Lohan paid tribute to the Dubai-based businessman in honor of their one-year wedding anniversary.

“April 3, 2023 ❤️ 1 year today ❤️ Happy Anniversary ☺️,” the pregnant Freaky Friday star wrote alongside a sweet photo with her husband.

It’s not just Lohan and Shammas who can’t wait to bring their baby into the world — her family is also over the moon about the “Rumors” artist’s pregnancy.

“Her pregnancy is really bringing her family closer together,” a source exclusively told Us about the New York native’s family’s reaction. (Lindsay’s parents, Michael Lohan and Dina Lohan, have long had a tumultuous relationship post-divorce. In addition to Lindsay, the exes also share daughter Aliana Lohan and sons Michael Lohan Jr. and Dakota Lohan.)

“Michael and Dina are coparenting very well. They wanted this for Lindsay for so long,” the insider added. “She has always wanted to be a mom and a wife. She was always told, ‘You can’t do both,’ but she knows she can. She can be a wife, a mom and an actress.”

The “Daughter to Father” singer shares a close bond with her siblings, whom she frequently praises via social media.

In April, her close friends and family threw her a low-key baby shower in her home state of New York. (Lohan and Shammas live in Dubai.)

“She is rarely in town for long, so friends and family wanted to celebrate. It was very private — just a handful of close friends and family having brunch in honor of Lindsay’s pregnancy,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that she and Shammas were also celebrated with a “special dinner” orchestrated by her family.

​“During the short trip to New York, she also spent some quality time shopping with her siblings for baby clothes and cool and stylish maternity clothes,” the source revealed.

Ultimately, the I Know Who Killed Me star is living her best life while expecting.

“[Lindsay] loves being pregnant,” the insider noted, sharing that the actress is doing “great” after announcing her pregnancy. “She’s the happiest when she’s with her closest friends and family.”

