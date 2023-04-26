Glowing mom-to-be! ​Lindsay Lohan showed off her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

The actress, 36, took to Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 25, to share a photo of her posing in a knit dress with her growing baby bump on display. Lohan, who is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, surprised her followers with the news last month.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” the Freaky Friday actress told Us Weekly in a statement after sharing a photo of a onesie on Instagram.

In response, Lohan’s sister, Aliana Lohan, gushed about the major milestone, writing via Instagram, “[Lindsay,] you are going to be the best mom in the universe. I just wanted to post because not that our family and friends don’t know already, you truly are an angel and one of the kindest, sweetest, genuine, brilliant, beautiful [and] most talented people I know. Love you with all my heart.”

Dina Lohan, for her part, sent a sweet message to her daughter in the comments section. “I am so blessed to have such amazing children [who are] kind, humble and always willing to help anyone,” Dina, 60, who shares Lindsay with Michael Lohan, wrote. (The former child star also has siblings Michael Jr. Lohan and Cody Lohan.)

Earlier this month, Lindsay reunited with her loved ones to celebrate ​an intimate baby shower in New York. A source exclusively told Us that the Netflix star might have a “bigger more official” shower when she returns to Dubai.

“She is rarely in town for long, so friends and family wanted to celebrate. It was very private — just a handful of close friends and family having brunch in honor of Lindsay’s pregnancy,” the insider continued.

While in town, Lindsay and Shammas, 36, joined her family for a “special dinner” in honor of her pregnancy. “During the short trip to New York, she also spent some quality time shopping with her siblings for baby clothes and cool and stylish maternity clothes,” the insider shared.

The New York native, who exchanged vows with Shammas in April 2022, is looking forward to expanding her family with her husband. “[Lindsay] loves being pregnant,” the source added. “She’s the happiest when she’s with her closest friends and family.”

One month prior, a second source noted that Lindsay was in a “healthy place” with Shammas. “Bader is now working with her and helping to manage her with [mom] Dina. He’s really helped Lindsay become who she is today and she really trusts him,” the source told Us. “Bader genuinely just wants to support her and help her continue on the right track.”