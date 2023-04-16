Showered with love! Amid Lindsay Lohan’s first pregnancy, her family and friends threw an intimate baby shower to celebrate the little one’s forthcoming arrival.

The Parent Trap star, 36, uploaded a photo from the bash via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 16. In the snap, the pregnant actress sat at a rustic table with mother Dina Lohan and younger sister Aliana “Ali” Lohan. Lindsay, for her part, stunned in an orange tank top as she laughed with her relatives.

The Irish Wish actress’ upload — which featured a “Take the Time to Smile” sticker — showed off the party decor, including a single-tier cake decorated with yellow frosting, a flower pot that said “Oh Baby” and a wooden sign to use to introduce her bundle of joy.

Several of Lindsay’s close friends also made the weekend guest list. “16 years and nearly 3 babies later… it’s still us,” Samantha Pariente gushed via Instagram Story at the time, sharing a selfie with the mama-to-be and Ali, 29, which Lindsay reposted onto her page.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the “Rumors” songstress and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting baby No. 1. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” Lindsay told Us in a statement on March 14.

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress — who is the eldest child of Dina, 60, and her ex-husband, Michael Lohan — and Shammas, 36, wed in April 2022 after two years of dating. While Lindsay has kept her pregnancy journey relatively private, a source told Us that her family is very excited about the new baby’s arrival.

“Her pregnancy is really bringing her family closer together,” the insider exclusively revealed in March. “Michael and Dina are coparenting very well. They wanted this for Lindsay for so long. … She has always wanted to be a mom and a wife. She was always told, ‘You can’t do both,’ but she knows she can. She can be a wife, a mom and an actress.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ali, for her part, is looking forward to becoming an aunt for a second time. (The sisters’ brother Michael “Mike” Lohan Jr. and his wife, Nina Lohan, welcomed daughter Isabel in June 2021.)

“[Lindsay,] you are going to be the best mom in the universe,” the Living Lohan alum gushed via Instagram on March 23. “I just wanted to post because not that our family and friends don’t know already, you truly are an angel and one of the kindest, sweetest, genuine, brilliant, beautiful [and] most talented people I know. Love you with all my heart. #wegotitfromourmama ❤️.”

Dina, who also shares son Cody “Dakota” Lohan with her ex-husband, later chimed in the comments. She wrote: “I am so blessed to have such amazing children [who are] kind, humble and always willing to help anyone.”