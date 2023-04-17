Celebrating the mom-to-be! As Lindsay Lohan is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Bader Shammas, her inner circle has already started to shower her with love.

“[Lindsay] loves being pregnant,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the actress, 36, has been doing “great” after announcing the major milestone. “She’s the happiest when she’s with her closest friends and family.”

According to the insider, Lohan enjoyed “a mini baby shower” over the weekend in New York City.

“She is rarely in town for long, so friends and family wanted to celebrate. It was very private — just a handful of close friends and family having brunch in honor of Lindsay’s pregnancy,” the source adds, noting that a “bigger more official baby shower” might take place in Dubai “closer” to her due date.

Lohan also joined Shammas, 36, and her family for a “special dinner” in honor of her pregnancy. “During the short trip to New York, she also spent some quality time shopping with her siblings for baby clothes and cool and stylish maternity clothes,” the insider shares.

The former child star is the eldest child of Dina Lohan and Michael Lohan. She has previously opened up about her close bond with siblings Michael Jr., 35, Aliana, 29, and Cody, 26.

“Love spending time with my sister and getting to work together! It’s the best gift! 💜💝,” Lindsay wrote via Instagram in November 2022 ​after she collaborated with sister Ali on the Netflix film Falling for Christmas.

Four months later, Lindsay announced that she is expecting her first child Shammas. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” the Freaky Friday actress told Us in a statement in March.

Lindsay’s sister Ali gushed about the exciting news, writing via Instagram at the time, “[Lindsay,] you are going to be the best mom in the universe. I just wanted to post because not that our family and friends don’t know already, you truly are an angel and one of the kindest, sweetest, genuine, brilliant, beautiful [and] most talented people I know. Love you with all my heart.”

Dina, 60, for her part, took to the comments section to honor her growing family. “I am so blessed to have such amazing children [who are] kind, humble and always willing to help anyone,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Lindsay offered a glimpse at her intimate baby shower alongside family and friends. “16 years and nearly 3 babies later… it’s still us,” Samantha Pariente shared via Instagram Story on Sunday, April 16, about her close pal’s festivities.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson