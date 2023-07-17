Lindsay Lohan‘s mother, Dina Lohan, is thrilled that her daughter and husband Bader Shammas have welcomed their first child.

“We are so blessed and overjoyed and filled with so much love,” Dina exclusively told Us Weekly about Lindsay’s son arriving “two days early.” A source, meanwhile, previously revealed to Us that Lindsay, 36, was due in July.

Dina, 60, noted that she had plans to travel to Dubai before Lindsay gave birth. “He decided to come early to join us sooner,” she added about her newest grandchild.

A rep for the actress confirmed to Us earlier on Monday, July 17, that Lindsay and the financier, 35, are proud parents of a “beautiful, healthy son named Luai.” The spokesperson went on to say that Lindsay’s family was “over the moon in love” with the latest addition.

The Falling for Christmas star surprised her followers in March when she announced her pregnancy. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lindsay told Us in a statement at the time.

In response, Lindsay’s sister, Aliana Lohan, gushed about the major milestone, writing via Instagram, “[Lindsay] you are going to be the best mom in the universe. I just wanted to post because not that our family and friends don’t know already, you truly are an angel and one of the kindest, sweetest, genuine, brilliant, beautiful [and] most talented people I know. Love you with all my heart.”

Dina, for her part, sent a sweet message to her daughter in the comments section. “I am so blessed to have such amazing children [who are] kind, humble and always willing to help anyone,” the manager, who shares Lindsay with Michael Lohan, wrote. (The former child star also has siblings Michael Lohan Jr. and Cody Lohan.)

Before Lindsay welcomed her first child, a second source exclusively told Us that she was excited to become a mother. “[Lindsay] loves being pregnant,” the insider shared in April. “She’s the happiest when she’s with her closest friends and family.”

Lindsay also recently opened up about the inspiration behind her son’s nursery theme.

“I feel so peaceful by the ocean — I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling,” she told Architectural Digest in an interview published on Wednesday, July 12. “The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected. It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe. What I love about this collection is that the pieces have longevity.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson