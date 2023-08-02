Lindsay Lohan is embracing her post-baby body — and channeling Mean Girls for her new parenting outlook — after welcoming son Luai.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” Lohan, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 2, alongside a snap of her belly after birth. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

Lohan revealed that her “OOTD lately” is postpartum underwear, joking, “Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

Fans were quick to pick up on Lohan’s Mean Girls reference in which she paraphrased Regina George’s mom’s (Amy Poehler) iconic quote, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” (Lohan played Cady Heron in the 2004 film.)

Jonathan Bennett, who portrayed Lohan’s love interest Aaron Samuels in the rom-com, replied in the comments section, “You’ve never looked more beautiful.”

Lohan’s Parent Trap costar Lisa Ann Walter (who played Chessy in the 1998 comedy) also sent the new mom some love in the comments, writing, “You look so fit and healthy and gorgeous! Awwwww that little man had made you even more beautiful. ❤️.”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 17 that Lohan “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai.” Her rep told Us at the time, “The family is over the moon in love.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Lohan, who married Bader Shammas in April 2022, announced her pregnancy in March. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned an Instagram photo at the time of a onesie that read, “Coming soon.”

Lohan proceeded to tell Us at the time that she and Shammas, 35, “are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

The Falling for Christmas actress “always wanted to be a mom and a wife,” a source exclusively told Us in March, noting that Lohan “wants balance” between her career and her home life.

“She wants to be a family mom and not just a working mom,” the insider explained. “[She] wants to be home raising the baby, but she will continue working.”

A second source told Us that Lohan’s desire to keep acting while parenting led to her husband joining her work team. “Bader is now working with her and helping to manage her with [her mom] Dina [Lohan],” the insider said in March. “He’s really helped Lindsay become who she is today and she really trusts him.”