Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

How the ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Film Adaptation Cast Compares to Their OG Movie Counterparts

By
How the Mean Girls Musical Film Adaptation Compares to the OG Movie Cast
12
Cover Images; Paramount Pictures

The cast of the Mean Girls musical movie has big shoes to fill — and they seem more than up for the challenge.

Mean Girls originally premiered in 2004 and starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

The film explored topics such as high school social cliques and school bullying through the lens of Cady (Lohan), who navigates the social hierarchy in a high school after years of homeschooling.

Fey went on to adapt the cult classic into a stage musical. The Broadway musical took the theater world by storm in 2018 and even featured familiar faces including Reneé Rapp, who went on to join the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie.

Nail polish

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product View Deal

Keep scrolling to see how the cast of the new Mean Girls musical movie compares to their counterparts from the OG film:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Amanda Seyfried Looking at camera Smiling wearing cream colored blazer and matching top

Amanda Seyfried
1250016963amy_poehler_290x206

Amy Poehler

Auli'i Cravalho
1374170470busy philipps 206

Busy Philipps
1251220293jenn_fischer_290x206

Jenna Fischer
1292019939bio jon hamm 206

Jon Hamm
Celebrities Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions

Jonathan Bennett

Lacey Chabert
Lindsay Lohan Bio 2023

Lindsay Lohan

Lizzy Caplan
1251211457rachel_mcadams_290x206

Rachel McAdams

Renee Rapp
1251126188tina_fey_290x206

Tina Fey

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!