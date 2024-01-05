The cast of the Mean Girls musical movie has big shoes to fill — and they seem more than up for the challenge.

Mean Girls originally premiered in 2004 and starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

The film explored topics such as high school social cliques and school bullying through the lens of Cady (Lohan), who navigates the social hierarchy in a high school after years of homeschooling.

Fey went on to adapt the cult classic into a stage musical. The Broadway musical took the theater world by storm in 2018 and even featured familiar faces including Reneé Rapp, who went on to join the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie.

Keep scrolling to see how the cast of the new Mean Girls musical movie compares to their counterparts from the OG film: