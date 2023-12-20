Rachel McAdams doesn’t even go there with commercials.
When the stars of the OG Mean Girls movie reunited for a Walmart Black Friday ad last month, McAdams, 45, was the only member of the Plastics who didn’t reprise her role from the beloved film. (Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried all participated in the nostalgic promotion.)
“I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” McAdams admitted to Variety during an interview published on Wednesday, December 20. “I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”
The actress added that she wasn’t aware that so many of her former costars had signed on. In addition to Lohan, 37, Chabert, 41, and Seyfried, 38, Rajiv Surenda (Kevin Gnapoor) and Daniel Franzese (Damian) also made cameos.
“I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later,” McAdams said.
The Walmart ad came as fans eagerly await the new Mean Girls film, which is based on the original flick’s musical adaptation. The movie hits theaters on January 12, 2024. Tina Fey— who wrote the screenplay for the new installment and its predecessor — will return as math teacher Mrs. Norbury and Tim Meadows will reprise his role as principal Mr. Duvall.
McAdams, however, is letting a new Queen Bee step into her shoes; Reneé Rapp is taking up the mantle as the new Regina George.
“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” McAdams told Variety, confirming that she won’t appear in the 2024 film. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”
McAdams previously praised Rapp, 23, during a March interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“I don’t think she can do any wrong,” she gushed. “She is amazing. She’s already got me beat with that voice. I’m just excited to see her incarnation. It’s such a great character. It’s so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can’t wait to see it.”
ET’s Denny Directo later showed Rapp a video of McAdams’ comments during an interview conducted earlier this month.
“She’s so cool. She’s so sick. I saw this and I was so geeked,” Rapp said in response. “I love her. I’m obsessed with her.”