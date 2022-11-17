A private love! Rachel McAdams has had several high-profile relationships but her romance with boyfriend Jamie Linden has been the more low-key.

The Notebook actress started dating the screenwriter in 2016, a year after she was linked to her True Detective costar Taylor Kitsch — which Us Weekly exclusively reported. Linden brought the Canada native as his plus-one to a friend’s wedding in June 2016. A source told Us at the time the twosome were dating.

The next month, the couple made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con together. That August, McAdams and her boyfriend were seen enjoying lunch with the Doctor Strange star’s younger sister, Kayleen, and her husband before shopping for some home goods together.

“They’re really cute together and seem very comfortable with one another,” another source told Us. “He’s a great guy.”

In February 2018, it was reported that the Mean Girls actress was expecting her first child with the Florida native after she noticeably did not attend the L.A. premiere of her film Game Night. McAdams never confirmed her pregnancy at the time. The couple secretly welcomed a baby boy in August 2018.

The Spotlight star opened up about her experience being a mother for the first time in November 2018. “It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down,” McAdams told The Sunday Times. “[People say] your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

She continued: “I waited a long time [for motherhood]. It’s just how it happened. And I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.”

In the same interview, the Oscar-nominated actress made a rare comment about her private relationship with the Dear John screenwriter, noting that she “just wanted to be with someone creative,” adding, “We live such a gypsy life as actors, so [it’s great] being with someone who can be on the road as well.”

While appearing on Canada’s Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-Thon in 2020, McAdams opened up about quarantining with her boyfriend and little one in the countryside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We live sort of out in the country, a little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals,” she dished at the time. “We’ve been doing some planting, some okra — well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day.”

Two years after the couple welcomed their first child, McAdams got pregnant with her and Linden’s second child and debuted her baby bump in August 2020. Like her first pregnancy, the actress never officially confirmed the news.

It wasn’t until May 2022 when the Sherlock Holmes actress subtly admitted in an interview with Access Hollywood that she and Linden had welcomed a daughter, noting that she was excited for her daughter to see her film Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret one day.

Keep scrolling to see McAdam and Linden’s relationship timeline: