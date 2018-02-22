From Florida to fatherhood! Rachel McAdams is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Jamie Linden, E! News reports. Below, Us Weekly rounds up five things to know about the 37-year-old screenwriter.

1. He Was a Contestant on The Price Is Right

After graduating from Florida State University with a degree in marketing and media production, Linden and his friends drove to Los Angeles with four tickets for the game show. “I won $5,000 and a Tuscan wine server cart. So I decided to stay,” Linden recalled in a profile on his alma mater’s website. “I got a temp job reading screenplays and was fascinated by them. I was hired and fired from a few assistant jobs so I figured I’d try writing a script myself.”

2. He Was “Obsessed” With the Story Behind We Are Marshall

The Winter Park, Florida, native read about the 1970 Southern Airways Flight 932 crash that killed all 75 people on board, including most of the Marshall University football team, in his school’s student newspaper, FSView & Florida Flambeau. After moving to the West Coast, he pitched the story to Warner Bros. and eventually wrote the 2006 Matthew McConaughey-led biopic.

3. He Is Close Friends With Scott Porter

Linden and the Friday Night Lights alum attended Lake Howell High School in Florida together. The writer made his directorial debut with the 2010 indie flick 10 Years, which starred Channing Tatum, Chris Pratt and Porter. Linden was also a groomsman at Porter’s wedding to Kelsey Mayfield in Austin, Texas, in 2013.

4. He Previously Dated Zooey Deschanel

Linden dated the New Girl star from June 2012 to August 2014. During their relationship, a source told Us that he was a “really nice guy” who was “funny and a little geeky.” Deschanel is now married to Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares daughter Elsie, 2, and son Charlie, 9 months.

5. He Knows Some Big Names

Linden worked with Tatum on 10 Years and Dear John; George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Money Monster; and Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley on the upcoming sci-fi movie Chaos Walking.

