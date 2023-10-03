Your account
Entertainment

You Can Watch the Entirety of ‘Mean Girls’ For Free on TikTok — In 23 Parts

By
Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried in ‘Mean Girls’. Cover Images/Instar Images

It’s National Mean Girls Day, and in celebration, Paramount released the entirety of the film on TikTok on Tuesday, October 3.

Fans can officially watch the beloved 2004 teen comedy split up into 23 videos on the official Mean Girls TikTok page. The clips, ranging from around one to 10 minutes long, feature every iconic moment and quote, from the Jingle Bell Rock dance scene to Cady (Lindsay Lohan) asking Aaron (Jonathan Bennett) what day it is (“It’s October 3.”)

Mean Girls is also available to watch for free with ads on YouTube and is available to stream on Paramount+. Written by Tina Fey, the film follows Cady (Lohan, 37) as she discovers the world of high school cliques after moving from Africa to the U.S. Upon befriending social outcasts Janis (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian (Daniel Franzese), the trio devise a plan to take down the school’s most popular clique, The Plastics, comprised of Regina (Rachel McAdams), Karen (Amanda Seyfried) and Gretchen (Lacey Chabert).

Fey, 53, also stars as Ms. Norbury alongside Amy Poehler as Ms. George, Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall, Rajiv Surendra as Kevin Gnapoor and Ana Gasteyer and Neil Flynn as Cady’s parents.

Mean Girls Cast Where Are They Now

The movie’s release on TikTok isn’t the only National Mean Girls Day announcement, as the official logo for the upcoming Mean Girls: The Musical film was unveiled via the film’s Instagram page. “January 12 is going to be SO FETCH 💖,” the announcement read. “The new #MeanGirls movie is coming to theaters soon.

The movie musical adaptation will star Reneé Rapp as Regina, a role she previously played in the Broadway show. Angourie Rice will portray Cady, with Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Christopher Briney as Aaron, Avantika Vandanapu as Karen, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and more.

‘Mean Girls the Musical’ Movie- Everything to Know - 049

On Tuesday, it was also announced that Mean Girls: The Musical will premiere on London’s West End in Spring 2024, six years after the musical adaptation opened on Broadway.

Fey previously revealed that she was inspired by her own high school experiences while writing the Mean Girls script, which was adapted from the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. “I revisited high school behaviors of my own — futile, poisonous, bitter behaviors that served no purpose,” she told The New York Times in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary in 2014. “That thing of someone saying, ‘You’re really pretty’ and then, when the other person thanks them, saying, ‘Oh, so you agree? You think you’re pretty?’ That happened in my school. That was a bear trap.”

Linsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert in ‘Mean Girls’. Cover Images/Instar Images

While many fans have hoped for a sequel over the years, Fey joked in a 2018 interview with ET that the original cast’s prices “are all too high now,” adding, “They’re, like, Oscar nominees and stuff.”

Chabert, 41, for her part, has since shared the film with her and her husband David Nehdar’s daughter, Julia, 7. “She’s only 5, but I did come home from work one day and my husband’s like, ‘We watched a few scenes from it. And I’m like, ‘OK,’” she said during a January 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

According to Chabert, her daughter had difficulty separating her from her character. “’Mommy, I didn’t know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name?’” she joked. “It was so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth.”

