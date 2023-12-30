Lacey Chabert loved reuniting with her Mean Girls costars Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan.

“One word to describe the Mean Girls reunion commercial [for Walmart] was joyful,” Chabert, 41, exclusively reveals in Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature.

The trio, who starred in the hit 2004 comedy, portrayed their characters as moms who rely on Walmart’s Black Friday deals to make their lives easier. “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years,” Chabert said in a press release at the time.

Since her days as a Plastic at North Shore High School, Chabert has become the reigning queen of Hallmark with her latest films, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up and A Merry Scottish Christmas, both debuting last month. Check out the films on Hallmark Channel or Peacock and scroll down to learn 25 things fans might not know about Chabert.

Related: Us Weekly' Definitive (and Unofficial) Ranking of 2023 Hallmark Movies It was a banner year for Hallmark romances and mysteries, with the network dropping some of our all-time favorite made-for-TV movies before and during the Christmas season. Network staple Andrew Walker re-teamed with Nikki DeLoach twice in 2023 for new installments in their Curious Caterer series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. (After costarring in Dying […]

1. My favorite place to vacation is Hawaii.

2. My first job was a cough syrup commercial.

3. On Sundays, you’d find me doing arts and crafts with my daughter. [Lately] we’ve been making clothes for her dolls.

4. The dish I cook best is a sweet potato casserole.

5. My favorite movie is Father of the Bride.

6. I realized I had “made it” when I got a discount at a department store.

7. My go-to cocktail is a glass of rosé wine.

8. The one thing that surprises people the most when they meet me in person is how short I am.

9. My favorite item in my wardrobe is my supersoft Lacey Chabert Collection pajamas.

Related: Lacey Chabert Has Done More Than 25 Hallmark Movies — But Which Is Her Best? Lacey Chabert has become one of Hallmark’s biggest stars after making her network debut in 2010 — and she has no plans to stop anytime soon. “These movies mean so much to me. I really am genuine when I say that,” Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “They’re not just jobs, and I […]

10. The best gift I’ve ever received was my late sister’s recipes that she compiled for me in a beautiful box.

11. My most starstruck moment was seeing Leonardo DiCaprio when I was 14 years old right after Titanic came out.

12. My favorite location that I’ve filmed in was South Africa.

13. When I’m shooting outside of the States, the food I miss most is my dad’s gumbo.

14. I collect Starbucks mugs.

15. My favorite Christmas song is “O Holy Night.”

16. One word to describe the Mean Girls reunion commercial [for Walmart] was joyful.

17. The first concert I attended was Backstreet Boys.

18. My favorite animals are elephants.

19. One thing I can’t leave the house without is my Tower 28 lip gloss.

Related: See What the 'Mean Girls' Cast Is Up to Now Mean Girls debuted in theaters on April 30, 2004 — but the teen film is celebrated annually on October 3, thanks to one of the movie’s most memorable scenes. The film is responsible for creating iconic lines including, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and “Is butter a carb?” But when Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) innocently […]

20. My favorite workout is Pilates.

21. My favorite color is purple.

22. I’m an incredible multitasker.

23. If I weren’t an actor, I would be an event planner.

24. The best piece of advice I’ve received was to always be kind to everyone.

25. When hosting a holiday party, I like to light a candle — like my favorite Starlight & Snowflakes scent from Glade — to create a welcoming and wintry vibe.