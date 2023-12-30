Your account
Celebrity News

Lacey Chabert Describes the ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion in 1 Word (And It’s Not Fetch)

Lacey Chabert. Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

Lacey Chabert loved reuniting with her Mean Girls costars Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan.

“One word to describe the Mean Girls reunion commercial [for Walmart] was joyful,” Chabert, 41, exclusively reveals in Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature.

The trio, who starred in the hit 2004 comedy, portrayed their characters as moms who rely on Walmart’s Black Friday deals to make their lives easier. “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years,” Chabert said in a press release at the time.

Since her days as a Plastic at North Shore High School, Chabert has become the reigning queen of Hallmark with her latest films, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up and A Merry Scottish Christmas, both debuting last month. Check out the films on Hallmark Channel or Peacock and scroll down to learn 25 things fans might not know about Chabert.

Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

1. My favorite place to vacation is Hawaii.

2. My first job was a cough syrup commercial.

3. On Sundays, you’d find me doing arts and crafts with my daughter. [Lately] we’ve been making clothes for her dolls.

4. The dish I cook best is a sweet potato casserole.

5. My favorite movie is Father of the Bride.

6. I realized I had “made it” when I got a discount at a department store.

Lacey Chabert Describes the Mean Girls Reunion in 1 Word (And It s Not Fetch) 622
Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. My go-to cocktail is a glass of rosé wine.

8. The one thing that surprises people the most when they meet me in person is how short I am.

9. My favorite item in my wardrobe is my supersoft Lacey Chabert Collection pajamas.

10. The best gift I’ve ever received was my late sister’s recipes that she compiled for me in a beautiful box.

Lacey Chabert Describes the Mean Girls Reunion in 1 Word (And It s Not Fetch) 625
Samir Hussein/WireImage

11. My most starstruck moment was seeing Leonardo DiCaprio when I was 14 years old right after Titanic came out.

12. My favorite location that I’ve filmed in was South Africa.

13. When I’m shooting outside of the States, the food I miss most is my dad’s gumbo.

14. I collect Starbucks mugs.

15. My favorite Christmas song is “O Holy Night.”

17. The first concert I attended was Backstreet Boys.

18. My favorite animals are elephants.

19. One thing I can’t leave the house without is my Tower 28 lip gloss.

20. My favorite workout is Pilates.

21. My favorite color is purple.

22. I’m an incredible multitasker.

23. If I weren’t an actor, I would be an event planner.

24. The best piece of advice I’ve received was to always be kind to everyone.

25. When hosting a holiday party, I like to light a candle — like my favorite Starlight & Snowflakes scent from Glade — to create a welcoming and wintry vibe.

