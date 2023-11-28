The queen of Hallmark Channel Lacey Chabert can soon add another jewel to her crown after being announced as the host for Celebrations With Lacey Chabert.
“I’m so excited to expand my relationship with @hallmarkchannel in bringing their first unscripted show to life!” Chabert, 41, revealed via Instagram on Monday, November 27, after news broke of the series. “It’s been such a joy to celebrate people who are heroes in their communities alongside our extraordinary event planners @lapartystylists. I can’t wait to share this show with you next year on @hallmarkmoviesnow 🎉.”
Chabert will team up with party planners, family members and volunteers in each episode of Celebrations With Lacey Chabert to surprise a special recipient with a wonderful bash that is put together in just three days, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news. The recipients will be chosen for positively impacting their community.
“We’re proud to announce our foray into the unscripted programming space,” executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, Lisa Hamilton Daly, said in a statement. “The Hallmark brand lends itself to a wide array of opportunities to tell stories that bring inspiration, comfort, joy and happiness to our viewers, so tapping into this genre allows us to evolve and expand our programming footprint in incredibly rewarding ways.”
Chabert will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which is set to air 10 episodes on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, in late 2024.
“Lacey Chabert shares the same passion for celebrating everyday heroes as we do at Hallmark,” Hamilton Daly continued. “Lacey’s natural warmth and genuine nature make her a perfect fit for this series that is sure to leave our Hallmark audience feeling uplifted as they experience these heartwarming stories and spectacular events.”
The A Very Scottish Christmas star described herself as a “lifelong DIY enthusiast,” sharing in her own statement, “I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter’s birthday parties to life.”
Chabert continued: “I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture.”
Deal of the DayFinal Hours! The Best Cyber Deals View Deal
Celebrations With Lacey Chabert will be the actress’ latest venture with Hallmark Media after making her network debut in 2010. Over the past two decades, Chabert has starred in more than 25 films for Hallmark, including the Wedding Veil franchise and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ franchise, The Crossword Mysteries.
This year alone, Chabert appeared in three Wedding Veil features. She also starred in The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango and two holiday movies A Merry Scottish Christmas and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.