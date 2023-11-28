The queen of Hallmark Channel Lacey Chabert can soon add another jewel to her crown after being announced as the host for Celebrations With Lacey Chabert.

“I’m so excited to expand my relationship with @hallmarkchannel in bringing their first unscripted show to life!” Chabert, 41, revealed via Instagram on Monday, November 27, after news broke of the series. “It’s been such a joy to celebrate people who are heroes in their communities alongside our extraordinary event planners @lapartystylists. I can’t wait to share this show with you next year on @hallmarkmoviesnow 🎉.”

Chabert will team up with party planners, family members and volunteers in each episode of Celebrations With Lacey Chabert to surprise a special recipient with a wonderful bash that is put together in just three days, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news. The recipients will be chosen for positively impacting their community.

Related: Lacey Chabert Has Done More Than 25 Hallmark Movies — But Which Is Her Best? A Hallmark queen! Lacey Chabert has become one of Hallmark Media’s biggest stars after making her network debut in 2010 — and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon. “These movies mean so much to me. I really am genuine when I say that,” Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 about making […]

“We’re proud to announce our foray into the unscripted programming space,” executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, Lisa Hamilton Daly, said in a statement. “The Hallmark brand lends itself to a wide array of opportunities to tell stories that bring inspiration, comfort, joy and happiness to our viewers, so tapping into this genre allows us to evolve and expand our programming footprint in incredibly rewarding ways.”

Chabert will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which is set to air 10 episodes on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, in late 2024.

“Lacey Chabert shares the same passion for celebrating everyday heroes as we do at Hallmark,” Hamilton Daly continued. “Lacey’s natural warmth and genuine nature make her a perfect fit for this series that is sure to leave our Hallmark audience feeling uplifted as they experience these heartwarming stories and spectacular events.”

Related: A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Ladies The Hallmark Channel has become the one-stop-shop of holiday movies and light-hearted rom-coms over the years — with many fans tuning in to see their favorite leading ladies. Whether it’s When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow or Sweet Autumn lead Nikki DeLoach, the network is full of talented women telling heart-warming stories. Hallmark’s long list […]

The A Very Scottish Christmas star described herself as a “lifelong DIY enthusiast,” sharing in her own statement, “I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter’s birthday parties to life.”

Chabert continued: “I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day Final Hours! The Best Cyber Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Does Every Hallmark Character Really Have the Same Job? Us Investigates Hallmark Channel movies often stick to a formula — and when it comes to similar character jobs, fans have noticed. “More than once, I’ve been a pastry chef or a chef,” Lacey Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “So people always ask me like, ‘Do you like to cook?’ I actually, genuinely, love […]

Celebrations With Lacey Chabert will be the actress’ latest venture with Hallmark Media after making her network debut in 2010. Over the past two decades, Chabert has starred in more than 25 films for Hallmark, including the Wedding Veil franchise and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ franchise, The Crossword Mysteries.

This year alone, Chabert appeared in three Wedding Veil features. She also starred in The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango and two holiday movies A Merry Scottish Christmas and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.