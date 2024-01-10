Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just like the rest of Us, it looks like Olivia Wilde is kicking her New Year’s resolutions into high gear. We’ve spotted her coming out of multiple workouts just this month, getting 2024 off to a great start. Another thing we’ve spotted? Her go-to workout shoes. Wilde is the latest in a long line of celebrities, including Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively and Harry Styles, to join in on the love for Hoka sneakers.

Wilde’s Hoka of choice appears to be the popular Bondi 8, which you can easily shop for at Zappos. Likely allowing running, jumping, walking and any workout circuit she may be doing to be that much easier, the Bondi 8s are a softer, more lightweight version of sneakers in Hoka’s lineup. They’re made of the brand’s proprietary Matryx synthetic fibers, which make the shoes stronger and more durable without adding extra weight.

An essential for any fitness fanatic, Wilde also probably took note that the shoes are American Podiatric Medical Association-approved, which means they have proven to be beneficial for foot health. This is important, because it contributes to overall health long-term, leading to less future aches and pains. The shoes have many features that contribute to this. One is the crash pad of the shoes, also known as the part of the item which holds the heel. It has a wavy effect to provide a soft landing for the foot, resulting in a more balanced step each time. Another is the outsole of the shoe, which has 5mm lugs which give the bottom of the shoe a strong grip and remarkable traction, no matter how rough of terrain you may be on.

Other notable features of the shoes are the pull-on tab heel notch, lace-up closure and of course, the cool aesthetic they bring to your feet. Wilde chose the Bondi 8s in a sleek black, but they also come in several other eye-catching color variations – many of them with two to three tones. Whether you’re someone who likes to sport a bright neon style to the gym or like to keep it neutral, they likely come in a style you’ll be excited to show off at your next workout class.

If you’re convinced to hop on the Hoka train like Wilde, you can shop the Bondi 8s at Zappos for $165. Yes, they’re a little on the pricier side — but as you’ve read, they’re a solid investment thanks to their APMA stamp of approval and high durability, making them last for years to come.

Hoka Bondi 8

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more bestselling Hoka sneakers at Zappos here!

