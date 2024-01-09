Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Toward the end of 2023, I made the decision to upgrade my Fitbit. I had been using my Alta HR for years, and while it was still working perfectly, I knew I was ready to finally jump down the smartwatch rabbithole. Not only was I joining a gym and creating a more serious workout routine, but I wanted something that looked a little nicer on my wrist!

I weighed many options and even explored different brands. In the end, however, I decided sticking with Fitbit was going to get me the best value — plus, I already knew I could rely on the brand. But which model? I ended up choosing the Fitbit Versa 4, and while it was well worth the full price, I need you to know that you can now grab it for less!

Get the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch (originally $200) for just $150 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act fast to claim it. Such good timing as we all dive into our New Year’s resolutions! One of the top reasons this fitness watch stood out to me is that it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, as swimming laps is my current main workout of choice.

I’ve worn it in the pool plenty of times already and it’s held up to this claim. The adjustable silicone strap is perfect for wearing in the water as well!

This deal becomes even better when you realize it comes with six months of Fitbit Premium membership. With this membership, you get personalized insights, advanced analytics, guided programs and more!

I want to list all of the capabilities this watch has, but I might be typing for the rest of my life. I am, however, going to highlight at least a few. Of course, this tracker counts your steps for the day, but it also has over 40 exercise modes. It tracks your heart rate and health metrics, plus your sleep. It even has a Smart Wake mode that can wake you up at the perfect time in your sleep cycle. And there’s a built-in GPS! This is just scratching the surface.

This Fitbit, which is compatible with both iOS and Android, has a rechargeable battery that lasts at least six days. It makes staying on top of my fitness game just so much easier. I even linked my preferred food tracking app to the Fitbit app to keep everything connected.

This deal could be over before we know it, so enough chat. Join me in the unofficial Versa 4 fan club!

