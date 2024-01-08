Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The colder it is, the less we want to get dressed. We might be able to get away with wearing our pajamas to the grocery store or for a dog walk around the block, but when it comes to real plans, we can’t go quite so casual.

But who wants to put on real clothes when it’s below freezing outside? It’s unacceptable. And that’s why we’re putting an end to it. We’ve found 21 loungewear pieces that are ultra-cozy but look cute enough for coffee shops, get-togethers and maybe even the office. Shop below from Amazon and beyond!

Loungewear Sets

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This semi-outlined Lillusory set was the first thing to come to mind while curating this list. Just imagine it with a pair of heeled booties!

2. Henley Honey! Lillusory strikes gold again with this textured knit set, featuring a Henley-style top!

3. Zip It! Half-zip sets have been majorly trending, and this Ekouaer pick levels up the style with its soft knit!

4. Cloud-Like Comfort! Making a high-pile fleece set chic sounds like a challenge, but this Zaful set passed the test with flying colors!

5. The More, the Merrier! Why stop at a two-piece set when this three-piece Fixmatti set is available? The color options are so good!

Sweatshirts

6. Our Absolute Favorite! Many of us have made it our mission to find the perfect crew neck. With this Efan pullover, we’ve succeeded!

7. Quilted Cutie! It comes as no surprise that lululemon smashed it with this quilted half-zip. The fabric is so smooth too!

8. Falling for Fleece! Few things can beat this divinely soft Lolë hoodie. Extra points for the cropped hem!

9. I Like Turtles! Raising the neckline of a piece is pretty much a surefire way to elevate a look — as evidenced by this Anrabess turtleneck pullover!

Lounge Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite! If your go-to sweats aren’t suited for public, these ribbed Gorglitter knit pants will happily take their place!

11. We Love Waffle! The waffle fabric of these Abercrombie & Fitch pants upgrades both the comfort and look of this style!

12. Jazzy Joggers! Joggers are already a nicer version of sweats, but these Villa Joggers from Vuori add on a chic waistband for an even better look!

13. Show-Stealing Seam! If you can’t imagine wearing anything besides sweats on a cold day, you need to see these Soly Hux front-seam pants!

Dresses

14. Our Absolute Favorite! This knit The Drop midi dress is an Amazon-exclusive find you truly won’t want to miss!

15. It Has Pockets! This roomy Nordstrom sweatshirt dress is totally effortless and shoppers say it’s great for “easy comfy dressing”!

16. Buttoned Up! This Henley sweatshirt dress is shockingly affordable for how adorable it is!

17. Best Babydoll! This babydoll-style Missactiver dress is all kinds of cute and doesn’t look like loungewear at all!

Jumpsuits

18. Our Absolute Favorite! This one-piece Tymidy short knit jumpsuit is going to earn you tons of compliments. Try it with tall boots!

19. Getting Adjusted! This Automet jumpsuit has a defined waistline and an added drawstring so you can adjust your fit!

20. Worth the Splurge! This zip-up AirEssentials jumpsuit from Spanx comes in three heights and eight sizes. It also has four-way stretch!

21. Last but Not Least! Style this flowy Lux Intentions Jumpsuit from Vuori with leather mules or clogs and grab a matching bag for a sophisticated vibe!

