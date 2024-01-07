Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter is all about staying warm without feeling like you’re weighing yourself down. With coats, boots, thermals and pants, finding a way to stay covered up without doing too much is crucial. Sweater dresses are a versatile piece of winter fashion that provides tons of warmth and comfort. We found a functional sweater dress that you can sport during any situation this winter — and it’s only $43 at Amazon!

The YKR Sweater Dress has the potential to become the piece of clothing you’ll never want to take off this winter! It uses a 55% acrylic and 45% cotton material composition for a breathable option. It has a five-button closure and long sleeves for maximum insulation. Also, this sweater comes in eight colors and has a S to XL size range.

Get the YKR Sweater Dress for $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

To style this sweater dress, lean into warmer fixtures — i.e., Ugg boots and tights. But if you prefer a more relaxed look, you could throw on your favorite sneakers and a jacket for a sporty twist. With this dress, it’s all up to you! It’s perfect for lounging or running a few errands if the moment calls for it!

About this comfy sweater dress, one Amazon reviewer said, “This sweater dress is a perfect dress up or dress down type of outfit. It’s definitely a bit longer than I expected, but nothing that makes it look frumpy. I ordered the size large, and it’s a nice fit between comfortable and casual. The material is very breathable but warm, and I’m assuming it’s because of the waffle pattern it has. It doesn’t feel heavy but rather cozy, especially with the sleeves, giving it a small, baggy look. Overall, it’s a nice fall/winter dress that will fit the bill with boots or sneakers.”

Another happy Amazon reviewer added, “This is so comfortable to lounge in. It can also double as an outfit, because I’ve worn it that way as well. I mainly wear it as loungewear because the fabric and fit just feel great to me.”

One more Amazon reviewer gushed, “I was not expecting to love this so hard, but dang, I am obsessed. Slightly loose fit, true to size. If you’re petite or want it to fit more on the snug size, order down a size. I’ve worn it out styled with boots and a cute jacket or with sneakers and the sleeves rolled up. It is the dress for running errands in the fall/winter. I’ve come to like wearing it around the house, as it makes me feel so much better than joggers and a tee. I wear a 40D bra and can wear this without a bra (at home), and it still somehow looks good. I’m 5’7,” and it comes to mid-calf on me. This will practically be a maxi on shorter ladies. I’m trying to decide what color to get next.”

So, if you want a cozy lounging-approved option, this sweater dress may be perfect for you!

