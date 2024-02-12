Julianne Hough Slays in a Mesh Top for New York Fashion Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Julianne Hough isn’t meshing around.

The actress and two-time Dancing With the Stars champion was photographed during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 10, making the Big Apple her runway. She wore a black long-sleeve mesh blouse with opaque pockets at the chest, tucking the hem into skinny slacks. Partially clear heels peeked out from the split hems of her pants, coordinating brilliantly with the sheerness of her top.

Wish you could rock a look like this? Well, let’s make it happen! We found a top like Hough’s on Amazon Prime, and it’s just $35!

Get the Floerns Button-Front Long-Sleeve Mesh Shirt for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

This see-through black top has the collar, sleeves and buttons like Hough’s for a super similar look. It doesn’t have the pockets, but you can easily just opt for a black bra underneath to create the same type of effect. Switch to a sports bra or bandeau style for a little extra coverage. A tank or bodysuit will work too!

This blouse comes in sizes XS-XXL and has hundreds of happy reviewers on its side. Whether you wear it more casually with jeans and sneakers or for a night out with a miniskirt and heels, it’s going to draw in compliments like a magnet!

Looking for a slightly different take on this style? You can see other black mesh tops that stuck out to Us on our search below!

Shop more black mesh tops we love:

Not your style? Explore more blouses and button-up shirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

