When we think of lounge sets, we typically picture a cozy outfit that’s really only suitable for teaming with a pair of slippers to lounge on the couch or to go pick up the kids from school. But these days, lounge sets go far beyond that, including all kinds of elevated styles made for brunch and beyond. If you’ve been on the hunt for something that can go from a school pick-up to a casual girls’ night, check our lineup of 19 rich mom-inspired lounge sets to pair perfectly with sneakers, flats and even heels.

Whether you’re someone who has a more sophisticated taste or a boho-chic style, there’s a match in the lineup below. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite lounge set that will pair with all of the shoes in your closet!

1. Too Cool for School: Featuring gold buttons, a cardigan-like top and wide-leg pants, this classy set can easily go from PTA meetings out to drinks — was $50, now $41!

2. Elevated Sweatsuit: We love how easily this two-tone set can be mixed and matched with the rest of our wardrobe — just $128!

3. Lounging in Luxury: Made of Mongolian cashmere, this cozy polo top is a steal of deal coming in at just $80. Pair it with the matching pants for the full set — just $80!

4. Major Deal: Featuring shorts, a long-sleeve top and a cozy fleece fabric, you can find this matching set on a major sale for 62% off — was $53, now $20!

5. Rich Mom Staple: This Spanx Air Essentials half-zip sweatshirt is incredibly soft and can be used for everything from working out to running errands. Pair it with these pants if you want to match — $128

6. Your New Fave: Featuring a high-neck sweater, wide-leg pants and a casually-cool design, you’ll want to reach for this set on the daily — was $54, now $46!

7. The Cool Mom: Score some cool mom points in this chic tracksuit that features a contrasting hem, a long-sleeve top and wide-leg pants — was $51, now $35!

8. A Bestseller: This two-piece set features a chic dropped sleeve, ribbed knit top and high-waist tapered knit pants — plus, it’s an Amazon bestseller — was $46, now $43!

9. Summer Staple: This set will be an essential in your summer wardrobe, as it has an elevated design and will pair so well with strappy heels or sandals — just $39!

10. Fashionable Sweatshirt: Though this matching set goes together perfectly, the sweatshirt, which has a cool, vertical stripe pattern and batwing sleeves, will also look fabulous all on its own — $40!

11. Nicely Knit: Made with a cozy, knit design, this long-sleeve, wide-leg set can be dressed up with jewelry or dressed down with slippers — just $21!

12. Three Is Better Than Two: Proving that three is better than two, this matching set includes three chic pieces: a long-sleeved cardigan, a cropped tank top and pants with pockets — was $51, now $43!

13. A Travel Essential: On the hunt for a cozy travel set? You’ll definitely want to check out this half-zip hoodie from Abercrombie and its matching pants — just $70!

14. For the Boho Babes: Made with a soft waffle knit fabric, contrast button detailing and relaxed fit, boho-style moms will love this set from Free People — just $128!

15. Cozy Cardigan: Perfect for the transitional seasons, this set boasts a chic cardigan with contrasting buttons, tapered pants and ribbed hems — was $73, now $54!

16. Fuzzy Fleece: Though this fleece set may feel like your favorite blanket, it has a chic design with a V-neck long-sleeve top and wide-leg pants — just $59!

17. Trendy and Transitional: This set will be able to transition with you from the cooler to warmer seasons thanks to a short-sleeve crop top and cropped wide-leg pants — just $79!

18. Not Just Joggers: If you love this two-piece set featuring joggers and a cropped long sleeve, you can snag it in all of the colors available — was $64, now $36!

19. We Love a Wide Leg: Made with wide-leg pants, a long-sleeve cropped top and soft ribbed fabric, this set is flattering for all — was $41, now $33!