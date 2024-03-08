Look Expensive for Less With These Timeless Transitional Pieces

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This awkward time between winter and spring is so difficult to shop for — the weather isn’t quite as warm as you would hope, but it’s too toasty for your heavy cold-weather attire. Luckily, there’s a solution. Staple transitional pieces won’t just take you from winter to spring, they can also be worn from spring to summer. Talk about versatility! I found some of the most gorgeous transitional staples that look expensive for less, so your style game is about to hit the next level. You’re welcome!

Best Transitional Tops

1. Springtime Sweater: Itching to put your heavy winter sweaters away? I don’t blame you. You’ll want to keep this elevated short-sleeve design on hand, though, for those in-between weather days!

2. Preppy Stunner: Any Breton striped item automatically looks posh and expensive. This short-sleeve polo sweater trumps all other options I’ve seen, and it’s light enough to wear through spring and summer!

3. Pleated Sleeves Please! You don’t need to reserve pleats for skirts. The pleated sleeves on this flouncy blouse upgrade an otherwise plain shirt and give it a certain flair that the world’s elite would be dying to wear.

4. Posh Staple: Yes, to fully pull off the rich mom look, you do really need an oversized button-down. This one from Banana Republic Factory comes in five colors and is currently 50% off!

Best Transitional Bottoms

5. Chocolate Wonder: Time to ditch all of your black clothes. Chocolate is the new black for spring, and this Land’s End pleated skirt is a worthy addition to your transitional wardrobe!

6. Fresh Denim: Enter your wide-legged jean era with this pair from Kut from the Kloth. This silhouette is one that will stick around for years to come (plus, they’re comfy!).

7. Lovely Linen: As the weather heats up, you’ll want to keep your body temperature regulated with breathable fabrics, and none do it better than linen. A solid pair of linen pants, like this design from Caslon, will become your favorite spring and summer clothing item.

8. Better Than Pajamas? I never thought that I’d say that about a pair of jeans, but these boyfriend-cut Levi’s are just SO comfortable!

Best Transitional Dresses

9. For Every Event: This casual preppy Steve Madden dress can be worn to brunch with sandals or dressed up for a special dinner — and in just about any spring and summer weather! I’m grabbing one in both black and white.

10. New Favorite: Like the oversized button-down, a classy shirt-dress is an absolute must-have. Be sure to pick up this affordable Zoe And Claire stunner before it sells out.

11. Another Shirt Dress: If the button-down option above isn’t your style, let me introduce you to this tied pick from Caslon. Easy, breezy and beautiful!

12. Simple Maxi: For those days when you’re chilling at home but don’t want to wear leggings, this trusty Amazon Essentials maxi dress is perfect!

Best Transitional Shoes

13. Flats of the Season: Ballet flats are still going strong. Choose between a neutral or go for a pink pop — you have plenty of options with this highly-rated Amazon pair!

14. Loafer Love: Everyone is wearing black loafers — dare to be different with this pair from Nordstrom which features a pretty braided strap and chunky lug soles!

15. Two Trends in One: Slingback kitten heels? You’ll be the most stylish woman at the function when you wear these terrific Trotters shoes!

16. Comfy & Stylish! The padding on these gorgeous Aerosoles makes these some of the most comfortable chunky heels around!