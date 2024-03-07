Your account
The Ultimate Rich Mom-Inspired Travel Pieces to Wear on Your Next Vacation

By
Rich Mom aesthetic travel pieces
Amazon

Spring is almost here, which means it’s time to start prepping your warm-weather travel plans! One way to prepare is to take stock of your closet. If you don’t know what to wear or want more comfy options, now is an excellent time to shop. Are you looking for a way to stay chic and breezy without much fuss? We’re here to help. By now, you probably have heard about the “rich mom aesthetic” taking over TikTok and Instagram alike, and there are plenty of travel pieces to help you achieve the look while heading on vacation!

From flowy two-piece sets to billowing sweatpants, we found plenty of versatile options on Amazon that fit the bill. Below, we’ve rounded up eight rich mom-inspired travel pieces you should shop for your next vacation — read on to see our picks!

Himosyber Women's Sleeveless Vest
Himosyber

Himosyber Women's Sleeveless Vest

$30
  • Description
This sleeveless high neck sweater is chic and provides effortless, luxurious vibes while traveling.
See it!
Pink Queen Women 2 Piece Sweatsuit Set
Pink Queen

Pink Queen Women 2 Piece Sweatsuit Set

$40
  • Description
This sweatsuit is sleeveless and has wide-leg pants for a breezy, comfy look that works well with sandals or sneakers.
See it!
Tanming Sweater Set
Tanming

Tanming Sweater Set

$40
  • Description
If you need a more relaxed alternative while sauntering through the airport, this sweater set will keep you nice and toasty while doing so!
See it!
ANRABESS Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
ANRABESS

ANRABESS Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover

$49
  • Description
This oversized half-zip pullover coordinates with billowing sweats, a statement-making bag and sandals!
See it!
ANRABESS Women's 2 Piece Oversized Quarter Zip Sweatsuit Set
ANRABESS

ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Oversized Quarter Zip Sweatsuit Set

$60
  • Description
If you prefer long-sleeve sweatsuits, this one has an effortless feel that you’ll gravitate towards when you’re on-the-go.
See it!
SOLY HUX Women's Drawstring High Waisted Wide Leg Pants
SOLY HUX

SOLY HUX Women's Drawstring High Waisted Wide Leg Pants

$34
  • Description
These high-waisted wide-leg pants are stylish and flowy enough to keep you feeling comfortable no matter where you’re going!
See it!
Marc Jacobs Women's The Large Tote Bag, Black, One Size
Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Women's The Large Tote Bag

$169
  • Description
Marc Jacobs creates clothing and accessories that exude an easy, luxurious vibe, and this tote bag doesn’t stray from that reputation. Grab this tote bag for an easy carryall to stash your travel essentials.
See it!
STQ Loafers for Women Quilted Slip On Sneakers Casual Comfort Memory Foam Fall Shoes Black 8.5
STQ

STQ Loafers Women Quilted Slip On Sneakers

$12
  • Description
Throw on these quilted slip-on sneakers for a sporty, relaxed vibe that boasts plenty of comfort.
See it!

amazon-chicgal-kimono-cardigan

