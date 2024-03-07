Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring is almost here, which means it’s time to start prepping your warm-weather travel plans! One way to prepare is to take stock of your closet. If you don’t know what to wear or want more comfy options, now is an excellent time to shop. Are you looking for a way to stay chic and breezy without much fuss? We’re here to help. By now, you probably have heard about the “rich mom aesthetic” taking over TikTok and Instagram alike, and there are plenty of travel pieces to help you achieve the look while heading on vacation!
Mothers are unsung heroines, balancing conference calls and carpool lanes like a boss. Just like moms juggle work life and home life, you can find fashion that is both comfy and chic. When your schedule is swamped with appointments and activities all day long, you need an outfit that can take you from casual to […]
From flowy two-piece sets to billowing sweatpants, we found plenty of versatile options on Amazon that fit the bill. Below, we’ve rounded up eight rich mom-inspired travel pieces you should shop for your next vacation — read on to see our picks!
Marc Jacobs creates clothing and accessories that exude an easy, luxurious vibe, and this tote bag doesn’t stray from that reputation. Grab this tote bag for an easy carryall to stash your travel essentials.
Figuring out what to wear in the spring can be a drag — some days it can feel like we’re so close to summer, and other days, temperatures dip back to below freezing. You know who seemingly always looks chic throughout the season? Rich moms. Their effortlessly elegant transitional styles are admirable, and emulating their […]