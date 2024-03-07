Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is almost here, which means it’s time to start prepping your warm-weather travel plans! One way to prepare is to take stock of your closet. If you don’t know what to wear or want more comfy options, now is an excellent time to shop. Are you looking for a way to stay chic and breezy without much fuss? We’re here to help. By now, you probably have heard about the “rich mom aesthetic” taking over TikTok and Instagram alike, and there are plenty of travel pieces to help you achieve the look while heading on vacation!

From flowy two-piece sets to billowing sweatpants, we found plenty of versatile options on Amazon that fit the bill. Below, we’ve rounded up eight rich mom-inspired travel pieces you should shop for your next vacation — read on to see our picks!

Himosyber Women's Sleeveless Vest Price: $30 Description This sleeveless high neck sweater is chic and provides effortless, luxurious vibes while traveling. See it!

Pink Queen Women 2 Piece Sweatsuit Set Price: $40 Description This sweatsuit is sleeveless and has wide-leg pants for a breezy, comfy look that works well with sandals or sneakers. See it!

Tanming Sweater Set Price: $40 Description If you need a more relaxed alternative while sauntering through the airport, this sweater set will keep you nice and toasty while doing so! See it!

Marc Jacobs Women's The Large Tote Bag Price: $169 Description Marc Jacobs creates clothing and accessories that exude an easy, luxurious vibe, and this tote bag doesn’t stray from that reputation. Grab this tote bag for an easy carryall to stash your travel essentials. See it!