I may not have many trips booked on my calendar this year, but you can bet for the sole few, I will be jet-setting in style. The inspiration for my looks? Rich mom airport-chic!

You know you’ve seen them before, looking so effortlessly stylish while awaiting their takeoff, all while managing a stroller, luggage and a few kids with all of their ever-changing needs. “How do they do it?” we ask ourselves as they walk by. I have one answer. A chic, cozy and easy-to-wear set like the Lillusory Two-Piece Knit Matching Lounge Set from Amazon, which can currently be found on sale for $37.

Get the Lillusory Two-Piece Knit Lightweight Matching Lounge Set (originally $45) on sale for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

This set is easy to throw on and style, helping to simplify the life of a mom while elevating her look. It’s a two-piece set that includes a cap-sleeve crew-neck top with a side slit and high-low hem, as well as pants that have an elegant pleated design and comfy elastic waistline. Both are made of a viscose-PBT knitted fabric, which is silk-like, has a flattering drape and is highly durable.

What makes this set a great airport outfit is how it’s equal parts cozy and stylishly presentable. In fact, the brand said that it’s comfortable enough to double as pajamas — perfect for napping on long flights! I picture myself pairing it with a cozy pair of dad sneakers, a baseball cap and crossbody bag for the airport, then with heels, a clutch and some dainty jewelry for a vacation-ready ‘fit. I’ll personally be adding the cream style to my cart as a neutral lover myself, but it comes in a a handful of beautiful colors to choose from like blue, olive, khaki and pink.

I’m not the only one who was drawn to this set though; it’s also trending among shoppers. It’s been featured as an Amazon bestseller and has been bought at least 1,000 times by shoppers in the last month. One of them said it’s “the most comfortable and cute outfit” they’ve worn that didn’t include leggings or a hoodie.

“The fabric is so soft but has good thickness and weight so it drapes perfectly and flatters the figure,” they said. “I’m immediately buying this in other colors. It’s going to transition well though many seasons. [I’m] pretty sure I’ll travel in it on my next long flight.”

Though I’m not a rich mom yet, I certainly aspire to be one, and I think this set will help me manifest that reality. And thankfully, though the set has an rich-looking style, it doesn’t have a rich-mom price point — coming in on sale for $37 on Amazon!

See it: Lillusory Two-Piece Knit Lightweight Matching Lounge Set (originally $45) on sale for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

