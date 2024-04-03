Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As someone who realizes the importance of building a good foundation of basics in your closet, I’ve come to the realization that sometimes it requires some tune-ups. The same way you would do for your car, your wardrobe also requires periodic inspections to assess what’s missing and what could use an upgrade. After conducting a closet examination for spring, I realized that my T-shirt collection could definitely use an update.

It’s out with my stretched, overused and even stained old T-shirts and in with a few clean and fresh new ones that will upgrade my wardrobe and boost my confidence. I naturally took my search for some new tees on Amazon, knowing I’d be able to get them in a few days thanks to Prime’s two-day shipping. On my hunt for some quality (but still affordable) T-shirts, I landed on the Abardsion Slim Fit Short Sleeve T-Shirt — which I’ll be grabbing in multiples while it’s on sale for just $15!

Get the Abardsion Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (originally $24) on sale for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Looking for a Dreamy Springtime Blouse? This Bestselling Floral Pick Is Over 30% Off Okay, so flowers for spring might not necessarily be groundbreaking, but there’s a reason why they resurface as one of the top fashion trends year after year. The pretty, uplifting patterns signify fresh, positive and carefree energy, so as the days start to get longer and brighter, it only makes sense for your outfits to […]

What makes this T-shirt the perfect closet basic is its classic style, which gives it incredible versatility. It features short sleeves, a simple crew neckline and a slightly cropped hem. Made with a slim-fitting design, it’ll also subtly accentuate my shape. For softness, long-term durability and a little bit of stretch, it’s made of a rayon-spandex fabric blend.

Along with the classic design, another thing that’s convinced me to buy this tee is the rave reviews from shoppers. Over 1,700 came back to Amazon after purchasing just to give it a five-star rating and a review to explain why they loved it so much. One plus, according to this shopper, is that it feels “soft against the skin” while also “providing a snug yet comfortable fit.”

“Whether I’m working out or simply going about my day, the shirt allows for ease of movement without sacrificing comfort,” they said.

This shirt comes in an incredible variety of colors, and as a neutral girlie, I plan on getting it in a few hues like white, black, brown and beige. Buying it in these shades will help create endless outfit options for me to wear throughout the whole year. I can see this tee being a good base layer for all kinds of fall outfits, paired under sweaters, blazers and jackets alike. But I can also see it being worn by itself in the spring and summer with my favorite flowy skirt and jean shorts.

Related: 17 Vintage-Inspired Boho Dresses and Tops That Scream Luxury What goes around comes back around, and we’re not talking about karma. Styles ebb and flow just as the tides do and guess what’s back: ’70s style! But not just ’70s — boho ’70s. We’re talking eclectic patterns, loose fabrics, earthy tones, vintage detailing and free-spirit energy. But if you’re feeling a little stuck, we […]

If you’re ready to hit “add to cart” on a few colors of this tee like me, you can find it on sale right now for 38% off on Amazon.

See it: Abardsion Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (Originally $24) on sale for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Abardsion here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!