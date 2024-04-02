Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What goes around comes back around, and we’re not talking about karma. Styles ebb and flow just as the tides do and guess what’s back: ’70s style! But not just ’70s — boho ’70s. We’re talking eclectic patterns, loose fabrics, earthy tones, vintage detailing and free-spirit energy.

But if you’re feeling a little stuck, we get it — you love the relaxed boho-chic style, but you also love to look and feel opulent. Luckily for all of Us, there’s a style niche that combines the two — creatively, it’s called “boho-luxe”.

The combo is an elevated version of ’70s bohemian fashion, retaining the eclectic vibe that defines boho style while adding touches of elegance and sophistication. Materials are higher quality, detailing is more intricate and of course, price tags are a little higher.

Related: 13 Bikini Sets $30 and Under to Get Spring and Summer Ready Why buy swimsuit tops and bottoms separately when you can buy them together for $30 and under? We all know the struggle of buying a top and bottom that seem to match, only to find that the color on the screen was a glare and they are, in fact, two completely different greens. Not fun! […]

We found 17 dresses and tops from stores like Free People and Amazon that have all the characteristics of boho-luxe fashion, but most without the lofty price tags. Read on to travel back to the ’70s with Us and see our faves…just a warning, you’ll want to bring all of ’em back to 2024!

Dresses

1. Mermaid energy: Who said you need a tail to look like Ariel? This lace dress is breathable, stretchy and elegant— $56!

2. Party girl: You’re going to want to spin and dance once you put on this high-slit maxi dress — $50!

3. Wild West: All you need is a pair of boots, layered jewelry, a woven handbag and maybe a horse, if you have one — $48!

4. Flowy floral: Floral patterns are a boho-chic staple. This crowd favorite comes in 52 floral varieties — $39!

5. No sleeves needed: Dress it up or dress it down — regardless, you’ll be the center of attention — $40!

6. Ultra-flattering: A high elastic waist gives your body shape without squeezing or constricting — originally $67, now $48!

7. Free spirit: The v-neck design, short sleeves, floral lace and an A-line skirt make this a flirty one-of-a-kind find — $60!

8. Elegant midi: Bright color options are just the beginning with this flowy long-sleeve dress — $51!

9. Put a bow on it: Wedding ready! Be careful with this one…you just might get more eyes than the bride — originally $52, now $38!

Tops

10. Tied up: Pair this tank with a maxi skirt or a pair of wide-leg khaki pants to really seal the boho look — $78!

11. Puffy sleeves: Loose and lightweight, this tunic top has a smocked bodice that flatters your midsection — $27!

12. A little preppy: If you’re into halter tops, look no further. This striped top is so California — $140!

Related: 17 Sparkly Dresses for Everything From Casual Brunch to Wedding Guest The event may not be about you, but that doesn’t mean you can’t sparkle like it is! You sparkle by just existing, but sometimes you want a boost to really bring the house down. Whether you’re headed to a family barbeque, a cousin’s graduation or a best friend’s wedding, a sparkly outfit is always appropriate, […]

13. Fashion queen: The shoulder cutouts will make you the trendiest person in the room…no, in the whole city — $26!

14. Beach babe: Even if it’s chilly where you are, this top will make you look like you just left the beach. Try wearing it with a braid — $78!

15. Layer it: You’ll want to wear this crochet lace top everywhere. Get it in all sorts of vintage hues — $30!

16. Babydoll blouse: Cuffed and puffed sleeves are ideal for all seasons, especially spring and summer — $28!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Spring weather: Speaking of spring, this long-sleeve sweater is the transitional weather item you’ve been missing — $58!