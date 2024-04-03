Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Okay, so flowers for spring might not necessarily be groundbreaking, but there’s a reason why they resurface as one of the top fashion trends year after year. The pretty, uplifting patterns signify fresh, positive and carefree energy, so as the days start to get longer and brighter, it only makes sense for your outfits to amplify that jubilant feeling. (Plus, it doesn’t hurt that real flowers are blooming outside too.)

Today’s floral prints have come a long way from your grandma’s table linens (no offense to grandma). This season’s prints are dreamy and fun — I’ve spent hours sifting through vibrant options that people of all ages will enjoy wearing. However, in my search, there are few that compare to the liveliness of this casual boho blouse from Shewin.

Get the Shewin Women’s Casual Boho Blouse for $19 (originally $31) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Now, the pretty floral print (which comes in a ton of colorways) is only one of the factors that have propelled this blouse to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list. The flowing silhouette is perhaps the top reason why over 17,000 people adore it. The lightweight material, billowing sleeves and V-neck silhouette allow the shirt to drape beautifully over any body type, and shoppers of all sizes rave about how the design consistently scores them compliments.

Beyond the flattering design, the blouse is incredibly easy to style. It can be dressed down with jeans (it complements both light and dark washes incredibly well) and sandals, or it can even be paired with simple skirts and heels for a gorgeous vacation date night look.

With so many positive attributes, the blouse almost sounds too good to be true. Well, there’s one minor downfall — it has to be hand-washed, but reviewers say that it really isn’t a major issue, and most of them say they can handle the extra care to ensure the shirt stays looking good as new through the years.

“This blouse is exactly what I was looking for. It’s beautiful, very lightweight, and very comfortable for those hot / warm summers. I actually bought a larger size last year, but wanted one that was a little bit more form fitting and this is perfect,” one reviewer raves. And although there are over 40 color ways, this shopper wishes it was offered in even more designs. “I love the way it’s made from a wonderful quality material that also has an inner lining because the blouse is very thin. I plan to order a few more designs, but please continue to add more short sleeve designs with the same materials?!?!”

If you need any more convincing as to why you need this flowy masterpiece in your closet, some patterns are up to 37% off for a limited time. I’m going to take the flash sale as a sign to pick up multiple colors — I’d encourage you to do the same!

