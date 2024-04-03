You’ll Be Frolicking in the Sun in This $51 Mesh Midi Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mesh is a criminally underrated material when it comes to dresses. There are tons of mesh shirts and arm warmers, sure, but not enough dresses. That’s why the fact that this dress, which is absolutely perfect for spring, has it and it looks absolute gorgeous. This is the perfect dress to spend a lot of time in while soaking up the first spring rays of sun out there – after you’ve gotten to finally ditch the sweatpants.

Related: Dress to Impress With the 20 Best Dress Deals From Amazon While it may currently be too chilly to rock a frock, it’s the perfect opportunity to score deals on dresses! Over at Amazon, there are tons of styles on sale ahead of Black Friday. Stock up on these dreamy dresses to prepare for warmer days ahead. We chose our favorite frocks below up to 69% […]

Yes, the Max Studio Mesh Midi Dress at Walmart is just $51, but it’ll look like you spent a lot more than that to bring it home. It’s the perfect dress to put on and go on a vacation this spring and summer, to wear to a wedding, or to go out shopping in. Whatever you have planned, this look can take you there and then some.

Get the Max Studio Mesh Midi Dress for just $51 at Walmart!

This light green dress has ruffled straps that look like they came from a gorgeous porcelain doll as well as a stretchy, shirred bodice that means it can fit just about anyone’s shape or size. Plus, it has a tiered skirt with a mesh overlay and fun floral details that you won’t want to miss. It hangs all the way to your ankles, where you can definitely pair the dress with some adorable sandals or something similar.

Get the Max Studio Mesh Midi Dress for just $51 at Walmart!

This is also the perfect dress to hang out with friends in, or maybe go on a first date in. It’s the perfect color, with a forgiving form factor, and a variety of sizes to fit. It can also be considered a sundress, and you’ll want a variety of those to keep around for the most perfect moment you can find.

Get the Max Studio Mesh Midi Dress for just $51 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Since the dress is on sale now though, you’ll want to go ahead and lock your purchase in before it’s back up to its normal price of $60.