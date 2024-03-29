Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fitted shirts have their time and place. And for many of us, that is never and nowhere. Some people just feel more comfortable and casual when they can rock loose shirts, and that’s totally fine. Sometimes, a long tunic-like top looks better with inventive bottoms anyway, like graphic print leggings or you can even go without bottoms and lampshade like Ariana Grande if that’s what you prefer!

Related: This Silky Feel Blouse Is So Casual Luxury, It Works With Leggings If you love wearing leggings on a regular basis, but aren’t ever quite sure what to wear beyond tunic tops or tees, you might want to try something a little different. If you have a fancy dinner ahead of you or you just need to kick up your look a notch, you might consider wearing […]

If you’re one of those people, you’ve probably spent a lot of time looking for the perfect flowy tops. It can feel like a full-time job, especially if you have multiple boxes the blouses need to tick off. We’ve done all the hard work to track down some of the best loose-fitting blouses you’ll find this side of the internet. All you have to do is get your credit card ready and start adding to cart!

17 Loose Flowy Tops for People Who Hate Fitted Shirts

1. Don’t Skip a Button: Select how much skin you want to show with this oversized button-down shirt that makes for a great companion to casual or dress wear – just $25!

2. Ruffle Some Feathers: You’ll look adorable in this ruffle crewneck blouse that’s perfect for work or play – just $20!

3. Crochet the Day Away: This lace crochet blouse is perfect for those who want to channel a youthful appearance in a flowy, loose top – just $25!

4.Be a Stud: You get so much flow with this waffle knit top that it’s almost like wearing a poncho. You also get some stud rivet accents that put off big 90s energy – just $29!



5. Glow Like the Sun: Be your most brilliant self with this lace crochet chiffon blouse that flows in all the right places – just $25!



Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather We are now nine days away from the official first day of spring, and that means it’s time to pivot your wardrobe. If you prefer flouncy, sheer tops or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let those pieces shine! Additionally, finding a comfy top that can transition into the season could be the key […]

6. Spread Your Wings: With these big sleeves, you can twirl around like you’re Stevie Nicks and look adorable doing it – just $25!

7. One Shirt Fits All: You can’t go wrong with this simple black loose-fit top, which is excellent for working out or a casual night out – just $19!

8. Pleat and Repeat: You’ll get a little bit of pleated flare with this V-neck blouse that shows a modest amount of chest without drifting into cleavage territory – just $26!

9. Boho Solo: We absolutely love this chic floral print blouse, which is accentuated with a boho knot – just $26!

10. Soar Like a Balloon: This balloon sleeve tunic lets you go as loose as you want. Just size up for more flow – just $35!

Related: This Bestselling Floral Top Is Giving My Spring Wardrobe a Major Upgrade After doing an inventory of my closet recently, I realized I’m majorly lacking in the chic spring fashion department. Sometimes, I get so excited for summer that I head straight to dresses, forgetting that there’s a solid three months of spring ahead of me. Well, this year I’m putting that to a stop and am […]

11. Caped Crusader: You can channel your inner superhero with this flowy casual top that emulates a cape – just $23!

12. Armed and Armored: This flowy camisole covers up your core while letting those arms show – just $20!

13. Off the Cuff: This blouse gives plenty of flow but features a more structured, cuffed arm that makes for a great business casual top – just $29!

14. The Puffy Shirt: You’ll hopefully have better luck with this puffy-sleeved shirt than Seinfeld did – just $25!

15. Just a Trickle: If you want just a bit of flow and a hint of curve, this ruffled blouse will do the job – just $20!



Related: 13 Short-Sleeve Shirts for Anyone Who’s Always Hot Raise your hand if you’re always hot. Long-sleeved shirts are too much. You’ve gotta be able to escape the heat somehow. You can’t wear a sweatshirt, and you opt for a hoodie, because otherwise you might not be able to escape your heat prison. If that sounds like you, you might be a girly who’s […]

16. Bought and Plaid For: This plaid tunic is made of a light, flowy material that won’t have you burning up despite the excellent coverage – just $24!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Loose Crop: This loose-fit crop top keeps things covered up top while still letting you show a bit of belly – just $27!