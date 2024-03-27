Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if you’re always hot. Long-sleeved shirts are too much. You’ve gotta be able to escape the heat somehow. You can’t wear a sweatshirt, and you opt for a hoodie, because otherwise you might not be able to escape your heat prison. If that sounds like you, you might be a girly who’s always hot. And there’s nothing wrong with that. You just overheat a lot – and we’re here to help!

Related: Your New Favorite T-Shirt Is Less Than $25 Over at Amazon No matter how large your wardrobe is, you’ve got to have a great T-shirt. It might be one that you put on to feel confident, or one that fits you absolutely beautifully. But it can be tough to find your absolute favorite out of the bunch. Either that, or they’re exorbitantly expensive. If you’ve yet […]

If you’re the type of person who needs to have short sleeves (or none at all!) to survive, we’ve got the antidote right here: 13 short-sleeved shirts that’ll have you feeling a rush of cool air whenever you need it the most. Whether you want to wear them alone or underneath something else for hot girl layering, they should keep you relieved and cooled off, so you can get back to going through life as comfortably as possible. You can thank us later!

13 Short-Sleeved Shirts for Anyone Who’s Always Hot

1. Take a Walk on the Wild Side: Wow the crowd with this hot leopard print tank top while its polyester construction keeps you cool in any weather – just $18!

2. I Love the 90s: This funky ’90s-esque print top has a loose but stylish fit that allows air to circulate freely without exposing too much skin – just $15!



3. You Belong Among the Wildflowers: Show the world you’re in bloom with this comfy and understated casual sleeveless T-shirt – just $20!

4. Fancy Free: It’s easy to turn an outfit from casual to business with this button-down sleeveless blouse with a conservative V-neck – just $24!



5. Throw a Curveball: If you want to accentuate your curves and keep cool, this ribbed sleeveless mock turtleneck caresses your body without being tight – just $20!

Related: Get a Purple Corduroy Shirt Just Like Lucy Hale’s on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Lucy Hale is crushing it in corduroy. The Pretty Little Liars alum was photographed out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 13, an Erewhon shopping bag in hand. She wore a purple corduroy shirt over a white crop […]

6. Show Your Stripes: This slimming basic sleeveless T-shirt goes well with everything, and the flared arms increase airflow – just $19!

7. Go With the Flow: You get a bit of length with this pleated V-neck tank top, which gives it a flowy vibe without looking baggy – just $18!

8. A Trace of Lace: This is another versatile top that works with casual and dress outfits, and you can never go wrong with black – just $26!

9. Ruffle Me Up: If you’re looking for a more adventurous cut, this shirt features a deep V-neck with ruffle sleeves – just $19!

10. Show Some Shoulder: This casual slim-fitted top is designed to show a bit of shoulder with a dropped left strap – just $15!

Related: Hate Fitted Shirts? This Is the Transitional Top of Your Fashion Fantasies It doesn’t matter how many times you try to convince Us, there’s not a day when fitted tops will be more comfortable than free-flowing ones. They may have a time and place in our wardrobe, but there’s truly nothing like the moments we can let loose and wear a top that’s more relaxed. But this […]

11. Basic But Not Basic: This slim-fit striped ribbed tank allows for plenty of airflow with basic construction that goes with any outfit – just $20!

12. Paint Me Pink: You can get a little color with this pink marble print V-neck button-down tank top – just $23!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Hole in One: This attractive sleeveless ruffle sleeve polo isn’t just for golfing. We love this floral print tucked and untucked, and it makes for a great casual or dress top – just $28!