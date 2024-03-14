Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It doesn’t matter how many times you try to convince Us, there’s not a day when fitted tops will be more comfortable than free-flowing ones. They may have a time and place in our wardrobe, but there’s truly nothing like the moments we can let loose and wear a top that’s more relaxed. But this doesn’t mean we have to throw away flattering for flowy! In fact, we found a loose-fitting top that may be even more flattering than tighter ones.

Introducing the Dokotoo waffle knit shacket, which is not only a comfortably loose top, but a perfect transitional piece for going from spring to summer (and even fall). It’s made from a stylish and lightweight waffle knit fabric, making it an absolute breeze to layer and style with other pieces in your wardrobe. It’s also made from 100% polyester, so it’s both soft against the skin as well as breathable for warmer days.

Get the Dokotoo Waffle Knit Button Down Short Sleeve Shacket for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Cozy Sweatshirt Season Is Year-Round, and This Hoodie Is Everything and More Fashion fact: We love hoodies — like, really love hoodies. No matter the season, this iconic garment can keep you warm and comfy. Whether you’re trying to stay dry during a rainy day or want to be snug in a cold movie theater during the sweltering summer months, it’s all about finding the right hoodie. […]

Casual but cool, the design of the top features short sleeves, a V-neckline and contrast buttons. It’s oversized and versatile, which makes it easy to throw on when you’re in a rush, as it’s able to team with just about anything. It comes in a few neutral and muted tones such as beige, black and sage green, as well as sizes XS-XXL.

This shopper, who said that this top has become one of their favorites, said that it even “looks better” in person.

“I love the fit, the feel and the look of this top,” they said. “It has a nice softness to it as well.”

Another shopper called it the “perfect casual top.” “Its thin waffle material that is the right thickness to be worn as a casual, everyday shirt.” they said. “This shirt pulled over my head easily and I was immediately surprised not only by how comfortable it was, but how well it fit.”

Related: This Transitional Spring Top That ‘Looks Better in Person’ Gives Rich Mom Vibes There’s no one who nails cozy-chic nautical fashion quite like a rich mom who has a lakefront home. They wear things like laid-back linens, straw hats and leather sandals all while watching the kids and sipping on Aperol spritzes once summer rolls around. Their fashion sense is impeccable, really, and if you want to emulate […]

If you’re not a fan of fitted shirts, check out this loose but flattering style. The best part? It’s just $23 on Amazon. We’re officially sold!

See it: Dokotoo Waffle Knit Button Down Short Sleeve Shacket for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more spring tops here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!