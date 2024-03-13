Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This $23 Top Is Like a Rich Mom Version of a Polo Shirt

By
amazon-rich-mom-polo
Dokotoo Ribbed Knit Button-Up ShirtAmazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Clothing is more than just a matter of covering up in public. The right piece can boost your mood and your confidence while majorly elevating your aesthetic, taking your entire vibe to a new level.

Related: Get Meghan Markle’s Knotted Earring Look for Just $10 — Yes, Really

Lately, we’ve been leaning into the “rich mom” look. Even when you wake up exhausted after a full day of wrangling little ones, it’s nothing a strong coffee and this Dokotoo top can’t handle. You’ll look like you stepped straight out of the Hamptons in this piece!

See it!

Get the Dokotoo Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt (originally $26) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

This top may make you look expensive, but that doesn’t mean it’s expensive itself. It’s on sale for just $23 on Amazon Prime right now. Of course, no one needs to know that. Share your excitement or gatekeep your fashion secrets!

This is a ribbed top made of viscose for a light, soft and breathable feel. The material also features 7% elastane for some nice stretch. This piece has a slim fit overall, so while it’s stretchy, we still recommend sizing up if you’re between two sizes!

This collared top is essentially the chicer and richer version of a classic polo shirt. It’s like its stylish older sister. The functional button neckline dips a little lower, and the overall aesthetic leans more country club than public golf course. Don’t pigeonhole it though. This is a must-own even if you’ve never touched a golf club!

Dokotoo Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt
You save: 12%

Dokotoo Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt

$23$26
See it!

This top comes in 11 colors, so you can stick with neutrals or lean into the color wheel, especially as the weather warms up. There’s also a black version with white detailing in case you like a little color-block contrast!

This is easily a piece you can dress up or down. Use it to replace a tee to upgrade a jeans-and-sneakers look or dress it up for work with wide-leg trousers and a blazer. Take it out to dinner by tucking it into a midi skirt with kitten heels or make loungewear a little more sophisticated with a pair of flared sweats and hard-sole slippers.

For the rich mom aesthetic, this is simply a piece we all need in our wardrobe going forward. There’s nothing like a little quiet luxury — especially when the piece you’re wearing is secretly from Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from Dokotoo here and explore other blouses and button-up shirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 19 Rich Mom Lounge Sets That Look Good with Sneakers, Flats and Heels

tote

Deal of the Day

This Bestselling Tote Is the Functional Fashion Item You've Been Missing View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!