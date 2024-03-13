This $23 Top Is Like a Rich Mom Version of a Polo Shirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Clothing is more than just a matter of covering up in public. The right piece can boost your mood and your confidence while majorly elevating your aesthetic, taking your entire vibe to a new level.

Lately, we’ve been leaning into the “rich mom” look. Even when you wake up exhausted after a full day of wrangling little ones, it’s nothing a strong coffee and this Dokotoo top can’t handle. You’ll look like you stepped straight out of the Hamptons in this piece!

Get the Dokotoo Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt (originally $26) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

This top may make you look expensive, but that doesn’t mean it’s expensive itself. It’s on sale for just $23 on Amazon Prime right now. Of course, no one needs to know that. Share your excitement or gatekeep your fashion secrets!

This is a ribbed top made of viscose for a light, soft and breathable feel. The material also features 7% elastane for some nice stretch. This piece has a slim fit overall, so while it’s stretchy, we still recommend sizing up if you’re between two sizes!

This collared top is essentially the chicer and richer version of a classic polo shirt. It’s like its stylish older sister. The functional button neckline dips a little lower, and the overall aesthetic leans more country club than public golf course. Don’t pigeonhole it though. This is a must-own even if you’ve never touched a golf club!

This top comes in 11 colors, so you can stick with neutrals or lean into the color wheel, especially as the weather warms up. There’s also a black version with white detailing in case you like a little color-block contrast!

This is easily a piece you can dress up or down. Use it to replace a tee to upgrade a jeans-and-sneakers look or dress it up for work with wide-leg trousers and a blazer. Take it out to dinner by tucking it into a midi skirt with kitten heels or make loungewear a little more sophisticated with a pair of flared sweats and hard-sole slippers.

For the rich mom aesthetic, this is simply a piece we all need in our wardrobe going forward. There’s nothing like a little quiet luxury — especially when the piece you’re wearing is secretly from Amazon!

