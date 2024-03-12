Your account
Get Meghan Markle’s Knotted Earring Look for Just $10 — Yes, Really

By
Meghan Markle at the SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 8, 2024.
Meghan Markle at the SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 8, 2024.Mat Hayward/FilmMagic

Anytime Meghan Markle steps back into the spotlight, we know she’s about to deliver some serious fashion inspiration. The Duchess of Sussex’s quiet luxury looks always entrance Us, and her latest appearance at the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals was no exception.

Markle spoke onstage for the “Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen” panel on March 8. She wore a Giuliva Heritage shirt and skirt set, Valentino flats and gold jewelry, including Bottega Veneta Knot Earrings, which are very much out of stock (and quite expensive anyway). That doesn’t mean you can’t grab a pair like hers!

See it!

Get the YesLady Chunky Thick Gold Hoop Earrings for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

While Markle’s exact designer earrings cost over $600, this similar pair from Amazon is just $10. That’s it! They’re made with gold-plated brass, helping to lower the price while still keeping the quality high. Reviewers are loving these hidden gems!

The intricate design of these latch-back earrings closely resembles the knotted style of Markle’s pair, adding a literal twist to your look. These hoops are just the right size too — not too big, but not tiny like huggies. They’ll be perfect for any type of occasion, casual or formal!

YesLady Chunky Thick Gold Hoop Earrings

YesLady Chunky Thick Gold Hoop Earrings

$10
See it!

While the quality, price and design of these YesLady earrings are exactly what we were looking for, we know you might want to check out a few other lookalikes before finalizing your fave. That’s why we’re linking you to other similar hoops that caught our eye during our Amazon search. See below!

Acecha Twisted Hoop Earrings

Acecha Twisted Hoop Earrings

$10
See it!
Frumos 18K Gold-Plated Chunky Hoop Earrings
You save: 29%

Frumos 18K Gold-Plated Chunky Hoop Earrings

$10$14
See it!
Ornapeadia Twist Hoop Earrings

Ornapeadia Twist Hoop Earrings

$9
See it!
ACC Planet Twisted Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings

ACC Planet Twisted Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings

$15
See it!
Aprilery 14K Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
You save: 13%

Aprilery 14K Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

$13$15
See it!

Still looking for something else? Shop more earrings here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

