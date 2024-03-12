Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anytime Meghan Markle steps back into the spotlight, we know she’s about to deliver some serious fashion inspiration. The Duchess of Sussex’s quiet luxury looks always entrance Us, and her latest appearance at the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals was no exception.

Markle spoke onstage for the “Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen” panel on March 8. She wore a Giuliva Heritage shirt and skirt set, Valentino flats and gold jewelry, including Bottega Veneta Knot Earrings, which are very much out of stock (and quite expensive anyway). That doesn’t mean you can’t grab a pair like hers!

Get the YesLady Chunky Thick Gold Hoop Earrings for just $10 at Amazon!

While Markle’s exact designer earrings cost over $600, this similar pair from Amazon is just $10. That’s it! They’re made with gold-plated brass, helping to lower the price while still keeping the quality high. Reviewers are loving these hidden gems!

The intricate design of these latch-back earrings closely resembles the knotted style of Markle’s pair, adding a literal twist to your look. These hoops are just the right size too — not too big, but not tiny like huggies. They’ll be perfect for any type of occasion, casual or formal!

