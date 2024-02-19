Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Channel Meghan Markle’s $1,295 Cape Coat With This $53 Amazon Pick

By
Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver on February 16, 2024.
Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver on February 16, 2024.Karwai Tang/WireImage

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to bundle up like Meghan Markle? We’ve got you.

The Duchess of Sussex has been attending the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver alongside her husband, Prince Harry. The couple stopped by curling practice on Friday, February 16, and we found ourselves mesmerized by Markle’s outfit — as per usual!

The former Suits star wore the Sentaler Cape With Shawl Collar and Belt in a camel shade along with gloves, black jeans and Co leather boots, her hair in a low ponytail. You can actually preorder Markle’s exact outerwear now — but it will cost you $1,295. Not exactly in budget? No worries. We’re going to help you get the look for about 96% less!

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver on February 16, 2024.
Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver on February 16, 2024. Karwai Tang/WireImage
See it!

Get the Aovde Mid-Long Winter Jacket With Belt for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

With its emphasized, shawl-like lapels and removable tie belt, this Amazon coat is stunning pick for channeling Markle’s refined yet effortlessly elegant designer style. It even nails the mid-thigh length! We’ll be adding the khaki version to our cart, but there are four other color options as well.

This is a phenomenal coat for alleviating your winter-to-spring wardrobe worries. Shoppers also agree that it can be dressed up or down with ease. Whether you rock it with jeans and sneakers, slacks and loafers or a dress and heels, it will have you feeling stylish, warm and regal!

Beautiful young woman in real life using smartphone on the street

Deal of the Day

Leggings You Can Wear to the Office? For 24% Off? We’re In View Deal

AOVDE Trench Coat for Women 2023 Winter Mid-Long Wool Blend Cardigan Jacket Casual Lapel Collar Outwear With Belt Khaki Medium
AOVDE

Aovde Mid-Long Winter Jacket With Belt

$53
See it!

Want to see some other coats and jackets that reminded us of Markle’s before finalizing your purchase? No problem. See what else stood out on our search below!

Shop other similar outerwear finds:

CHARTOU Women's Elegant Lapel Collar Wool Blend Bow-Tie Poncho Cape Jacket with Belt (Large, Beige)
CHARTOU

Chartou Poncho Cape Jacket With Belt

$63
See it!
Tankaneo Women’s Double Breasted Poncho Lapel Collar Button Cloak Cape Coat with Pockets
Tankaneo

Tankaneo Double-Breasted Poncho Cloak

$50
See it!
TAHARI Women's Ella Lightweight Double Face Wool Wrap Coat with Tie Belt, Solid Camel, Medium
TAHARI
You save: 58%

Tahari Ella Double Face Wool Coat

$134$320
See it!

Not quite your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Julianne Moore’s Diamond-Quilted Jacket Is a Full Slay — Get the Look

In this article

Meghan Markle, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Meghan Markle

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!