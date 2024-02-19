Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to bundle up like Meghan Markle? We’ve got you.

The Duchess of Sussex has been attending the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver alongside her husband, Prince Harry. The couple stopped by curling practice on Friday, February 16, and we found ourselves mesmerized by Markle’s outfit — as per usual!

The former Suits star wore the Sentaler Cape With Shawl Collar and Belt in a camel shade along with gloves, black jeans and Co leather boots, her hair in a low ponytail. You can actually preorder Markle’s exact outerwear now — but it will cost you $1,295. Not exactly in budget? No worries. We’re going to help you get the look for about 96% less!

Get the Aovde Mid-Long Winter Jacket With Belt for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

With its emphasized, shawl-like lapels and removable tie belt, this Amazon coat is stunning pick for channeling Markle’s refined yet effortlessly elegant designer style. It even nails the mid-thigh length! We’ll be adding the khaki version to our cart, but there are four other color options as well.

This is a phenomenal coat for alleviating your winter-to-spring wardrobe worries. Shoppers also agree that it can be dressed up or down with ease. Whether you rock it with jeans and sneakers, slacks and loafers or a dress and heels, it will have you feeling stylish, warm and regal!

Want to see some other coats and jackets that reminded us of Markle’s before finalizing your purchase? No problem. See what else stood out on our search below!

Shop other similar outerwear finds:

