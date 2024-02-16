Your account
Stylish

Julianne Moore’s Diamond-Quilted Jacket Is a Full Slay — Get the Look

By
Julianne Moore in NYC on February 15, 2024.
Julianne Moore in NYC on February 15, 2024. MEGA

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and in Julianne Moore’s case, that extends to diamond quilting!

The May December actress was photographed on a walk in New York City on Thursday, February 15. She wore flared black pants and a white hoodie underneath a green diamond-quilted jacket. She also added on a corduroy hat, off-white sneakers and a quilted bag, coordinating brilliantly with her outerwear.

Need a jacket like Moore’s to help you casually slay the everyday? We have a similar pick from Amazon waiting in the wings!

Julianne Moore in NYC on February 15, 2024.
Julianne Moore in NYC on February 15, 2024. MEGA
See it!

Get the Prettygarden Quilted Bomber Jacket for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Amazon jacket comes in an army green shade like Moore’s, features the same type of diamond quilting and has a button closure. You’ll also spot classic bomber jacket details, like the ribbed collar and hem.

This jacket comes in sizes S-XL and is also available in eight other colors, in case green isn’t your thing. Shoppers say it’s a great choice for both fall and spring. We’d sneak in some wears on warmer late-winter days too!

amazon-gegekoko-oversized-t-shirt

Deal of the Day

On Sale! This Oversized Tee Might Be the Most Perfect T-Shirt to Ever Exist View Deal

PRETTYGARDEN Womens Fall Quilted Bomber Jacket Long Sleeve Button Down Outerwear Trendy Casual Winter Coats With Pockets (Army Green,Small)
PRETTYGARDEN

Prettygarden Quilted Bomber Jacket

$45
See it!

Looking to see some other similar jackets before finalizing your purchase? We know the importance of options! That’s why we rounded up seven other great picks we spotted on our search below, all on Amazon!

Shop more green quilted jackets we love:

Levi's Women's Diamond Quilted Bomber Jacket, Sea Green, Medium
Levi's
You save: 10%

Levi's Diamond Quilted Bomber Jacket

$63$70
See it!
andy & natalie Women's Quilted Jacket Long Sleeve Zip up Raglan Bomber Jacket with Pockets Army Green
andy & natalie
You save: 22%

Andy & Natalie Bomber Jacket

$43$55
See it!
EVALESS Winter Jacket for Women Business Casual Clothes Fashion 2023 Teacher Outfits Diamond Quilted Jackets Long Sleeve Button Down Puffer Jacket Cozy Shacket Jeacket Green Coat with Pockets, Medium
EVALESS

Evaless Long Quilted Jacket

$49
See it!

Not your style? Explore more casual jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

