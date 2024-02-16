Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and in Julianne Moore’s case, that extends to diamond quilting!

The May December actress was photographed on a walk in New York City on Thursday, February 15. She wore flared black pants and a white hoodie underneath a green diamond-quilted jacket. She also added on a corduroy hat, off-white sneakers and a quilted bag, coordinating brilliantly with her outerwear.

Need a jacket like Moore’s to help you casually slay the everyday? We have a similar pick from Amazon waiting in the wings!

Get the Prettygarden Quilted Bomber Jacket for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Amazon jacket comes in an army green shade like Moore’s, features the same type of diamond quilting and has a button closure. You’ll also spot classic bomber jacket details, like the ribbed collar and hem.

This jacket comes in sizes S-XL and is also available in eight other colors, in case green isn’t your thing. Shoppers say it’s a great choice for both fall and spring. We’d sneak in some wears on warmer late-winter days too!

Looking to see some other similar jackets before finalizing your purchase? We know the importance of options! That’s why we rounded up seven other great picks we spotted on our search below, all on Amazon!

Shop more green quilted jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more casual jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

