Gwen Stefani Embraces Her Wild Side in a Leopard-Print Coat

Gwen Stefani’s fierce fashion sense is serving up major wardrobe inspiration.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer was photographed alongside husband Blake Shelton as they arrived for their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 14. The lovebirds walked hand in hand for the Valentine’s Day taping, during which they performed their new single, “Purple Irises.”

Stefani wore blue jeans with red Versace heels, keeping warm in a fuzzy leopard-print coat. We instantly fell in love with this animal-inspired outerwear — and we were so thrilled to find something super similar starting at just $20 on Amazon Prime!

Get the Omoone Faux-Fur Leopard Coat starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

This coat is similar to Stefani’s in so many ways — we actually can’t believe how low the price goes. It has hundreds of reviews backing it up too! They say it’s “not too hot and not too thin,” making it a very nice choice for transitioning into spring weather.

This smooth, fluffy coat comes in sizes XS-XXL and comes in numerous variations/colors of leopard print, including a light pink version. So cute! Leopard print is honestly such an unexpected neutral too. Wear this pick with a red jumpsuit, a black maxi dress, jeans and a tee or anything else you please!

