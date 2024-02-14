Your account
Stylish

Shanina Shaik Stuns in a Strapless Dress for New York Fashion Week

By
Shanina Shaik at the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024.
Shanina Shaik at the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024.KCS Presse / MEGA

Shanina Shaik wore a show-stopping look for New York Fashion Week.

The model attended the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 show on Tuesday, February 13, alongside a crowd of other top stars. She wore a strapless midi dress with ruched fabric throughout, layering on a snakeskin coat and slipping into black heels to complete the look.

Shaik’s dress reminded Us that simplicity is sometimes best — especially when you have a fun coat as a layerable option. That’s why we found a dress like hers on Amazon!

shanina-shaik-ruched-dress-ig
Shanina Shaik Courtesy of Shaina Shaik/Instagram
See it!

Get the Floerns Ruched Strapless Bodycon Dress (originally $33) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

This fitted Floerns dress has the same type of breathtaking look as Shaik’s. It makes a statement all on its own — but you can grab this long snakeskin cardigan to closer replicate the fashion icon’s look!

Whether you wear this dress with simple stilettos and minimal jewelry or with a faux-fur stole and chunky-heel boots, it will have you feeling like the star of fashion week any week. Wear it for a birthday ‘fit, a night out with the girls, a date night look, etc.!

Floerns Women's Solid Ruched Sleeveless Strapless Backless Tube Bodycon Maxi Dress Beige L
Floerns
You save: 18%

Floerns Ruched Strapless Bodycon Dress

$27$33
See it!

Want to see some other similar options we spotted while searching for a dress like Shaik’s? Looking for something with straps or a shorter silhouette, perhaps? Check out a few other standouts below!

Shop more ruched dresses we love:

Yissang Women's Sexy Ruched Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Long Club Dress Khaki Small
Yissang

Yissang Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Dress

$37
See it!
Wenrine Womens Summer Sleeveless Dress Crew Neck Ribbed Slim Fit Ruched Party Club Tank Mini Dresses Apricot
Wenrine
You save: 10%

Wenrine Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress

$27$30
See it!
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Off The Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dresses Sleeveless Fitted Party Club Midi Dress (Apricot,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
You save: 16%

Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress

$51$61
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

Shanina Shaik

