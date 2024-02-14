Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shanina Shaik wore a show-stopping look for New York Fashion Week.

The model attended the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 show on Tuesday, February 13, alongside a crowd of other top stars. She wore a strapless midi dress with ruched fabric throughout, layering on a snakeskin coat and slipping into black heels to complete the look.

Shaik’s dress reminded Us that simplicity is sometimes best — especially when you have a fun coat as a layerable option. That’s why we found a dress like hers on Amazon!

Get the Floerns Ruched Strapless Bodycon Dress (originally $33) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

This fitted Floerns dress has the same type of breathtaking look as Shaik’s. It makes a statement all on its own — but you can grab this long snakeskin cardigan to closer replicate the fashion icon’s look!

Whether you wear this dress with simple stilettos and minimal jewelry or with a faux-fur stole and chunky-heel boots, it will have you feeling like the star of fashion week any week. Wear it for a birthday ‘fit, a night out with the girls, a date night look, etc.!

Want to see some other similar options we spotted while searching for a dress like Shaik’s? Looking for something with straps or a shorter silhouette, perhaps? Check out a few other standouts below!

Shop more ruched dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Channel Ashley Graham’s ‘Cool Girl’ Style With This Leather Jacket Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ashley Graham combined two of our favorite trends in the most stylish way. The supermodel was photographed in New York City on Monday, February 12, as she stepped out to attend a dinner hosted by denim brand Frame […]