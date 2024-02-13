Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ashley Graham combined two of our favorite trends in the most stylish way.

The supermodel was photographed in New York City on Monday, February 12, as she stepped out to attend a dinner hosted by denim brand Frame at Indochine. She wore a semi-sheer navy top, light-wash blue jeans, heeled sandals and a black leather moto jacket with a sherpa collar. It was the ultimate in city girl street style!

Her two-in-one jacket is exactly the type of piece we need for the transitional weather between winter and spring. Looking for something just like it? This Ly Varey Lin jacket from Amazon may be your next purchase — especially once you see the low price!

Get the Ly Varey Lin Faux Lamb Fur Leather Biker Jacket for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

This PU leather jacket is lined with a cozy sherpa that peeps out onto the collar, cuffs and hem. Like Graham’s, this sherpa comes in a soft, off-white shade to contrast the black shell of the jacket. An instant standout!

This moto jacket, which is on Prime, comes in sizes S-XL. Scroll down the Amazon page to see the size chart for specific measurements! Let this piece elevate super simple casual outfits or add a little edge to an LBD moment. Both leather and sherpa are very versatile, so together, they’re unstoppable!

Looking for a different style? A well-known brand? You can see other similar pieces that stood out to Us during our search below:

Shop more sherpa-lined leather jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more leather and faux-leather jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

