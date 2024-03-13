Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: We love hoodies — like, really love hoodies. No matter the season, this iconic garment can keep you warm and comfy. Whether you’re trying to stay dry during a rainy day or want to be snug in a cold movie theater during the sweltering summer months, it’s all about finding the right hoodie. Surely you have plenty in your arsenal already, but we came across a neutral oversized option that’s bound to make an excellent addition to your wardrobe — and it’s only $40 at Amazon!

The Zeagoo women’s zip-up oversized hoodie is versatile enough to become your new favorite piece to rock year-round. It features a 95% rayon and 5% spandex material composition for a sturdy, stretchy feel. Also, it has a fashion-forward oversized fit and a zip-up design for a handy and accessible touch.

Get the Zeagoo Women’s Zip Up Oversized Hoodie for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Who doesn’t love an ultra-soft hoodie? They pair perfectly with any item in your closet (minus your black-tie wardrobe)! To style this hoodie, you can lean into athleisure vibes and pair it with leggings and sneakers for a casual, sporty look. You can also coordinate it with jeans or a skirt with a T-shirt and boots for an elevated yet relaxed ensemble. In terms of variety, this hoodie comes in 18 colors — we’re beyond obsessed with the white and caramel versions — and boasts an inclusive S to XXXL size range.

While discussing and gushing over this cozy hoodie, one Amazon reviewer said, “I don’t write reviews for products that I purchase on Amazon often, but I feel the need to write one about this hoodie. It’s the most comfortable hoodie I have ever owned. I actually have three! One in black, one in gray and now this one in white. It fits perfectly as well!” Another Amazon reviewer noted, “This hoodie is so easy to wear! This is not a heavy sweatshirt but is well-made and true to size. The lining is super soft, it has a good zipper, and is very stylish.”

Although spring is just around the corner, brisk weather and harsh mornings aren’t going away anytime soon. This oversized hoodie will be your new style secret!

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more oversized hoodies we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Zeagoo here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!