Get a Purple Corduroy Shirt Just Like Lucy Hale’s on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lucy Hale is crushing it in corduroy.

The Pretty Little Liars alum was photographed out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 13, an Erewhon shopping bag in hand. She wore a purple corduroy shirt over a white crop top, adding on high-rise blue jeans and blue sneakers to perfect her casual street style.

This purple overshirt was exactly the type of fashion inspiration we needed heading into spring. We all own a white top and jeans already — let’s grab a shirt just like hers for your closet too!

Get the Tacvasen Corduroy Button-Up Shirt Jacket for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

This collared shirt has a functional button-up placket, a chest pocket and rollable button cuffs at the ends of its long sleeves. It comes in just the right lilac purple shade to emulate Hale’s and make your look sing “spring.”

This soft shirt jacket comes in sizes S-2XL and 15 colors total. It’s a versatile piece you could easily grab and wear in more than one shade, whether buttoned up on its own or worn open as a layer!

It’s always nice to have options, and we’re here to deliver. If you were hoping for a slightly different design or shade of purple, we have seven more picks for you to check out below!

Shop more purple corduroy shirts we love:

Not your style? Explore more tops, tees and blouses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!