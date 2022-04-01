Not Quite Ready for Shorts? This Ribbed Set Nails Spring Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yes, we’re aware that the spring season is technically underway, but the days can be seriously hot and cold — quite literally. We’ve woken up in the morning freezing over the past couple of weeks, wondering why it feels like we’re regressing back into winter. That being said, we’re not quite ready to break out our shorts and wear them 24/7 just yet.

While our lounge shorts are taking a bit of a backseat, we need some lightweight yet cozy ensembles that are ideal for the current weather conditions. A set like the ribbed one we recently found from PRETTYGARDEN is exactly what we’re talking about. Introduced? Read on for more!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Two Piece Ribbed Knit Set for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This two-piece ensemble comes complete with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg pants and a tank top to match. As we mentioned above, this is a ribbed set — which means that the material is extra soft and stretchy for maximum comfort! There are a few different ways that you can incorporate this set into your wardrobe — you can tuck the tank in or wear it out loosely, and you can also mix and match the two pieces with other items already in your closet.

Best of all, we also think you can totally pull off wearing this set outside of the house! Any one of these ensembles will look excellent with a denim or leather jacket layered on top. To complete the vibe, just throw on your favorite pair of chunky white sneakers — and you’re put together the most comfortable casual outfit of all time! You might even be able to dress up the black version of this lounge set and wear it for a night out with the right shoes and accessories. In this unpredictable winter-to-spring transitional period, this set will help Us get through it in style. Plus, it will serve as a vital ‘fit to combat aggressive summer air conditioning woes. Sold!

