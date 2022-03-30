This Sleeveless Cardigan Can Help Perfect Any Outfit — Grab 1 for 44% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What do you call a piece that’s part vest, part cardigan? A carst? A vestigan? We’ll stick with “sleeveless cardigan” for now. The important part is less the name and more the piece itself, anyway. The point here is that if you don’t have one in your wardrobe already, it’s time to change that!

If you wish you could layer in the heat, you’re not alone. You’re obviously not going to pull out your winter sweaters on a warm, sunny day, but if you feel like your outfit is missing that extra dose of stylishness, a sleeveless cardigan could be just the thing to cement your look as a new favorite!

Get the ZXZY Solid Color Sleeveless Long Vest Cardigan (originally $36) for just $20 at Walmart!

That’s right, this piece is on sale, meaning you can save $16 on any color of your choice. It comes in four shades: dark grey, wine red, navy blue and a burnt orange. All are marked down equally by 44%, so all you need to do is pick a favorite!

Like a vest, this piece is sleeveless, but like a cardigan, it’s longer and flowier, draping beautifully down to about knee-length. It has an open front, so there are no buttons or zippers to deal with, making it super easy to just slip on and go. We really like that the material is on the thinner side too. It lets you majorly elevate your look without feeling warm and heavy like a traditional cardigan or sweater vest would!

Get the ZXZY Solid Color Sleeveless Long Vest Cardigan (originally $36) for just $20 at Walmart!

This is the type of piece we like to call an outfit finisher. Whenever you get dressed and you just feel like something’s missing, this sleeveless cardigan is happy to be the last piece in the puzzle. See how it can take a simple tee and jeans and turn it into a style statement, or how it can transform a plain dress into an unforgettable date night look!

We’d like to see this piece involved in a huge variety of outfits. It would be adorable with a romper or a tank and mini skirt in the daytime, and then at night you can slip it on over a sparkly cami and high-rise, satin trousers. You could use it to dress up a pair of leggings and a knotted tee as well. Since each one is a solid color, it will easily be able to slide right into any outfit idea and turn it into full-blown fierceness!

Get the ZXZY Solid Color Sleeveless Long Vest Cardigan (originally $36) for just $20 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from ZXZY here and check out more sweaters at Walmart here!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!