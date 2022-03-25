We’re Freaking Out Over This Polo and Skirt Set Being Just $9

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been shopping with Us for a while, you know we’re big fans of the two-piece set. Whether we’re talking a tee and skirt, a yoga top and leggings or a sweatshirt and joggers, we love all of that matchy-matchy goodness. Right now, we’re all about the skirt versions as we continue to build out our wardrobe for warmer, sunnier weather.

Of course, we’re also always into a good sale. When we find a killer two-piece set at a majorly discounted price, we’re over the moon. We also know it means we have to spread the word! This polo and skirt set can’t exist out in the world for just $9 and the people not know about it!

Get the No Boundaries Polo Shirt and Skirt, 2-Piece Set (originally $17) for just $9 at Walmart!

As one happy reviewer said, “$9 sets for spring are hard to find,” especially when they’re this good. We truly couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw the sale price for this set. We clicked in while crossing our fingers that sizes would still be in stock, and we were thrilled to see options ranging from XS-3XL — all somehow still available!

This set is made 93% cotton, leaving room for spandex, making the fabric soft, skin-friendly, breathable and stretchy. Much stretchier than a typical polo! We don’t want you to think of the top like a golf shirt though. It’s a much trendier take on the style. It still has short sleeves and a collar, but it also has a V-neckline with buttons running down the entire front. It’s cropped as well and has an adorable multi-size stripe pattern!

Get the No Boundaries Polo Shirt and Skirt, 2-Piece Set (originally $17) for just $9 at Walmart!

The skirt matches the top. It’s a fitted mini style, but because of the soft, stretchy fabric, it’s super comfy. We also love how you can always pull it up a little bit to cover more of your midriff — or pull it down to show more!

This set is available in four colors, and yes, they’re all $9 right now. There’s a black, a yellow, a peach and a green, all with different color stripes as accents. We love how cute the shade names are: Black Soot, Golden Pond, Peach Wood and Sea Turtle!

The best part about two-piece sets is that they look so good together but can also be mixed and matched with other pieces, so you seriously have so many outfit possibilities opening up when you introduce this find into your closet. We know we can’t wait to start experimenting with different looks!

Get the No Boundaries Polo Shirt and Skirt, 2-Piece Set (originally $17) for just $9 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from No Boundaries here and check out other cute fashion finds at Walmart here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!