This Matching Set Is Key to Creating So Many Spring Outfits

The beauty of buying a matching set instead of a dress is the endless ensemble possibilities a two-piece moment creates. We adore dresses because they’re easy — all you have to do is just throw one on, add some shoes and you’re ready to roll. But matching sets are just as easy to slip into — and on top of that, you can utilize the separates in other ways!

Mixing and matching the pieces from sets is totally in line with our versatile fashion philosophy. Right now, as we’re only just emerging from the winter, most of our sets are strictly of the loungewear variety — so we’re in need of more upscale versions that we can rock in the spring! And just like that, we found an incredible skirt set from Allegra K that immediately spoke to Us, so we added it to our cart almost instantly.

Get the Allegra K Women’s Spaghetti Strap Crop Top & Ruffle Wrap Skirt Set on sale for just $27 at Walmart!

The set comes complete with a cute V-neck crop top and a high-waisted wrap skirt, which look incredible together. The top boasts the features of a longline bralette — a garment we’re always down to incorporate into our wardrobe. It includes spaghetti straps that you can adjust in the back, plus smocking so it can fit comfortably in the chest area. The skirt is designed to fit high-waisted, and when teamed with the top, the look shows off just the right amount of skin!

As great as these two pieces appear together, we can think of so many ways that you can separate the set and team them with other tops and skirts you may already own. If you have a similar boho-chic skirt, you can rock it with the top for a less matchy-matchy look — or see how it pairs with your go-to high waisted jeans. Of course, the skirt is a breeze to throw on over a bodysuit and any type of crop top you likely reach for regularly! Game, set, match — it’s all in the details. Your new spring look has officially arrived, and it’s at Walmart!

