Drop Everything! This Tie-Dye Lounge Set Is Only $7 Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Been wearing the same pajama set for too long? Working from home and need more loungewear for those meeting-free days? Still wearing an old, raggedy tee and mismatching mesh shorts to bed? Regardless of your reason, if you’re looking for a new pair of cute, comfy PJs, we’ve got you!

Even if you weren’t necessarily looking before, we know not many people can pass up a deal as exceptional as this. This loungewear set at Walmart is marked down to just $7 right now. Yes, that’s two matching pieces for just $7 — and with a great rating from reviewers!

Get the Ever-Pretty Tie-Dye Printed Button Down 2-Piece Lounge Set (originally $13) for just $7 at Walmart!

This super soft lounge set consists of a long-sleeve top and matching shorts. There are a few design varieties available, but most are tie-dye all over, and those are the ones that caught our eye. Everything about this set is so cute, from the subtle, lettuce-edge trim on the hems of the top and bottoms to the mega-dropped shoulders reaching almost the elbow. The sleeves get even cooler from there though, as they’re actually lantern sleeves, the fabric flowing over the stretchy cuffs at the wrists!

The top also features a henley-style neckline with a few buttons, while the shorts feature a stretchy drawstring waistband. Overall, the fit is loose and relaxed, and the cotton-blend fabric is so lovely. Reviewers say they “cannot get over how soft the material is,” noting that it feels “like butter.” Shoppers are also so obsessed with this set that they even say they’ve worn it out of the house — ”with sneakers”! We can get behind that!

Get the Ever-Pretty Tie-Dye Printed Button Down 2-Piece Lounge Set (originally $13) for just $7 at Walmart!

This is definitely the type of lounge/pajama set we could dream the night away in but also leave on all day. Wearing cute loungewear just automatically puts Us in a happier mood, and it’s definitely nice to have on for when a delivery person shows up and needs a signature. This is totally a set you can mix and match with too, especially if you do want to wear either of the pieces out of the house!

You could simply pair the top with jeans and sneakers, tucking it fully or partly into the waistband. You could also wear it with leggings, elevating the look with booties or some jewelry. The shorts will be great in the summer too when you don’t want to deal with denim. Wear them with a simple tank top or over your bathing suit at the beach. So cute!

Get the Ever-Pretty Tie-Dye Printed Button Down 2-Piece Lounge Set (originally $13) for just $7 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from Ever-Pretty here and check out more women’s pajamas and loungewear at Walmart here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!