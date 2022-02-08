We Found This Badgley Mischka Coat Hiding at Walmart — Now Just $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ever scrolling through a site, browsing for new clothing, and you suddenly spot a designer deal that seems like it appeared out of nowhere? We knew Walmart had amazing fashion options and great deals, but nothing could have truly prepared Us for spotting a Badgley Mischka coat for 82% off!

We’re excited enough to have the chance to buy this coat for ourselves, but we’re giddy thinking about friends asking about it. We love to show off a good deal, but this is more than “good.” It’s out of this world!

Get the Badgley Mischka Long Faux Fur Coat (originally $199) for just $35 at Walmart!

Not a bad discount, eh? To say the least! Even reviewers “could not believe” how incredible this piece is considering its low price, noting how it’s so inexpensive but nowhere near looking or feeling “cheap.” As one noted, grabbing this high-quality coat for this price is “insane.” Shoppers agree it’s “absolutely beautiful,” “so luxurious,” “so elegant” and “oh so fancy.” We couldn’t have put it better ourselves!

This coat is made of a super plush faux fur all over, including on the puffy collar and notched lapels. It’s mid-length, so it reaches around mid-thigh to upper knee, and it’s single breasted with a hidden front hook closure. It also has side pockets — always a plus — and is fully lined on the inside!

It’s unsurprising to see a couple of sizes selling out. The black version of this coat is actually completely sold out right now. Luckily, there are still five other variations available. We have a luscious brown and a pale, rosy pink, plus three different colors with a snakeskin print: blue, grey and tan. For the price, you could totally even grab a couple. Maybe one solid, one snakeskin!

We are just thrilled thinking of all the ways we want to wear this coat. The description notes that it’s a “perfect length to wear over dresses and skirts,” so we’re obviously going to make that happen. It’s easily nice enough to wear over a cocktail dress or gown, perhaps for a winter wedding, or you could use it to keep you warm and chic by slipping it on over a cropped long-sleeve top, mini skirt and heels.

You could always use this coat to elevate more casual looks as well. It’s not above a pair of jeans — even ripped ones! Try a pair with a pullover sweater and sneakers, letting this coat majorly level up your street style. We think you’ll find that it looks good with pretty much everything!

Not your style? Shop more from Badgley Mischka here and check out more coats and jackets at Walmart here!

