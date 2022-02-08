Walmart Shoppers Say This $19 Robe Is More Plush Than Expensive Versions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all tell the difference when a garment is made from cheap materials — and the price tends to reflect that. But don’t let the low cost of an item leave you thinking it’s not worth spending your money on! Just because something is affordable doesn’t mean that it’s low-quality, and it may occasionally be better than a comparable item that costs twice or three times as much.

That’s what we came to discover about this robe from Secret Treasures that’s available at Walmart! It looks incredibly luxurious, and reviewers say that it’s so much better than higher-priced name brand robes they have owned in the past. The best past? This luxurious robe is currently on sale for a mere $19 — what a steal!

Get the Secret Treasures Women’s Plush Robe (originally $30) on sale for just $19 at Walmart!

This super plush robe is made from a fuzzy, blanket-like material that’s ideal for the wintertime. This is exactly what we want to be wearing to stay warm when we wake up and while relaxing on the couch at night. It comes in four colors, and each of the shades has a contrasting white faux-sherpa collar to give the robe an extra cozy feel. You can pick it up in a monochromatic all-white version, pink, light grey and pastel purple. All four also include a matching belt that you can tie around your waist to keep the garment secure while you wear it!

Reviewers who have scooped up more expensive robes from other retailers claim the pricier picks simply don’t rival this one they found at Walmart. They adore how it feels “so soft inside and out,” and note that it’s “beautiful” in person. We can already imagine how luxurious it will seem — like a DIY spa day come to life!

Get the Secret Treasures Women’s Plush Robe (originally $30) on sale for just $19 at Walmart!

When it comes to your winter wardrobe, there are a few essentials that can’t be ignored. Sure, outerwear and chunky sweaters are a must — but don’t neglect your at-home gear. Naturally, a robe is at the top of the list, and if you’re angling to keep your shopping under budget, there may not be a better one than this! It has all of the qualities we look for and the price is truly unbeatable. Plus, this would be an excellent gift to give out to your friends if you have a Galentine’s Day celebration planned! Cozy upgrades are always welcome in our eyes, so let’s get to it!

See it: Get the Secret Treasures Women’s Plush Robe (originally $30) on sale for just $19 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Secret Treasures and shop all of the women’s clothing on sale at Walmart here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!