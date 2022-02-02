Switch Up Your Casual Weekend Style With This Reversible Sherpa Hoodie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hoodies are one of our most-worn loungewear items, but it doesn’t stop there. We also love incorporating them into our street style. Whenever we’re having a casual day and need an extra layer to keep Us warm, hoodies are our go-to. Even though they’re simple staples, there’s actually plenty you can do with a standard zip-up sweatshirt.

In fact, there are even more styling options to work with when a reversible hoodie like this one from Flygo is in the mix! It will look incredibly cute no matter which way you wear it, which is fairly rare with reversible items. Shoppers say that if you’re looking to cop a casual staple that will keep you warm and toasty, this is the sweatshirt to buy!

Get the Flygo Women’s Winter Warm Sherpa Fleece Lined Zip Up Hoodie for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

The design of this hoodie is straightforward. It’s a traditional sweatshirt with a zipper in the front, classic ribbed details on the hem and cuffs and a roomy hood to keep your head protected from the elements. What makes this particular piece special is that there’s a soft cotton material on one side — and a fluffy faux-sherpa surprise on the other.

Clearly, the reversible nature of the sweater is the major talking point here. The designers thought of everything — each side even has pockets on the hips that you can use to keep your hands warm or store smaller items. No purse? No problem!

Ecstatic Amazon customers claim that this hoodie is a cozy “treat yourself” essential that will elevate your comfy wardrobe. The fuzzy lining gives you the extra warmth you need in the colder months, and it’s an ideal layering piece that you can wear underneath larger jackets. Plus, thanks to the clever design, you’re basically getting two sweatshirts in one. We love to see it!

