This Thick Cardigan Is the Ultimate Winter Layering Piece

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a fashion fact that every shopper layers differently in the winter. Some might be able to withstand the cold easily due to where they grew up, while others need extra layers to keep them warm and cozy! If you fall into the latter category, we’re guessing that you favor thicker knits to rock underneath outerwear so that you stay properly protected against frigid temps and windchill. Does that sound like you? Well, you’re in luck — we found the perfect sweater that you might be missing out on this season!

This ultra-long open-front cardigan from CHICWISH is one of the most wished-for knits on Amazon — so many shoppers have completely fallen for it! When we read more about the details, we discovered that it’s actually a multi-functional sweater that you can still use in the spring as a coat once the winter weather melts away.

Get the CHICWISH Women’s Open Front Knit Coat Cardigan for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is structured to look like a longer open-front coat, but it’s made from a soft knit material that feels just as cozy as your favorite sweaters. In the thick of winter, we think it will look excellent layered underneath a peacoat or any type of overcoat. The wide lapels will appear elegant peeking out from underneath, especially if you team it with a sleek contrasting shade. If it were up to Us, we would suggest the light tan cardigan and a dark brown or black coat on top!

Get the CHICWISH Women’s Open Front Knit Coat Cardigan for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Once the winter season finally ends and the sun starts shining again, this is the quintessential lightweight knit coat to rely on for the start of spring! Shoppers say that it’s easy to dress up or down — and we couldn’t agree more. It’s sophisticated enough to team with a cocktail dress and will upgrade even the simplest of ensembles. If versatility is what you look for while shopping, you’ve met your match. This knit has it all in the bag. Its timeless flair and low-key design will quickly make it one of your wardrobe staples, regardless of the season!

See it: Get the CHICWISH Women’s Open Front Knit Coat Cardigan for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CHICWISH and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!