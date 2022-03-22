Maxi Skirts Are Trending for Spring — This Is Our Top Pick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Maxi skirts have always been on our radar for the spring and summer months, but they’re back in a major way for 2022! If you’re not particularly fond of the micro mini trend that’s taken over Instagram, then the maxi is the way to go. Best of all, we know exactly how you can style them to make the look feel fresh, new and stylish!

But before we get into outfit inspo, we need to start by snagging the perfect maxi as the base for our ensemble. Sure, you can select a more out-there or unique style if you’d like — or you can go for a classic boho skirt like this one that we found from VTSGN! It’s a just-dropped piece on Amazon, and shoppers are already in love with its simplicity and flowy vibe.

Get the VTSGN Women’s High Waisted Boho Maxi Skirt for prices starting at $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This high-waisted maxi skirt has three tiers which combine to create ruffles and provide movement. It’s a classic feminine style that’s still subtle, which makes it easy to style to suit your personality. You can go edgier with it, put together a romantic look or simply rock it with a T-shirt for an ultra-casual ensemble.

We’ve seen maxi skirts like this one in the past, but there’s one dainty detail which elevates this beauty: pockets! This feature always gives any dress or skirt an extra advantage, and shoppers are loving the convenience of having them built in to the design. If you want to create a brand new take on the traditional boho look, we would suggest teaming it with a preppy top to bring in another seasonal trend! You can also opt for a simple crop top or any number of different blouses to amp up a ‘fit that’s completely your own. With a maxi like this, the styling opportunities are endless!

