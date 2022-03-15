21 Effortless Spring Tops That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How is it that every year we go shopping, and yet every time spring rolls around, it’s like we have no good spring tops? It’s just a couple of tees we no longer love, maybe a blouse that doesn’t fit well and perhaps a shirt we were gifted that we never really liked in the first place. Time to change things up!

Don’t worry — you don’t need to spend thousands to revamp your closet for spring. We’ve picked out 21 tops for you from Amazon and more that suit the season and look more expensive than they actually are. Scroll down to shop!

Floral Spring Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This off-the-shoulder BLENCOT top is just beautiful. The ruffles are everything!

2. We Also Love: How adorable is this UMfun halter top from Walmart? You’re going to get so many compliments on this one!

3. We Can’t Forget: A peplum hem and dainty buttons? This Milumia blouse is just so cute!

Spring Tunics

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This ultra-wearable POPYOUNG tunic is such a great grab-and-go piece. Wear it with shorts, jeans or leggings!

5. We Also Love: Keep things comfy and chic in this Loveappella tunic from Nordstrom. The tie-dye and high-low design are the perfect combo!

6. We Can’t Forget: Go light and airy in this Minibee tunic. It’s made of 100% linen to keep you cool when the temperatures start to rise!

Button-Up Spring Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The colorful stripes on this Astylish shirt definitely make it a staple for spring. Dress it up or down!

8. We Also Love: Major deal alert! Don’t miss out on this bell-sleeve Sancia shirt from Revolve — the sale is too good!

9. We Can’t Forget: Clean and classic, this 100% cotton Tommy Hilfiger shirt will become a versatile must-have in your wardrobe!

Lightweight Spring Sweaters/Sweatshirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Sweaters and sweatshirts still seriously come in handy in spring. You’ll reach for this Open Edit sweatshirt from Nordstrom over and over again!

11. We Also Love: Don’t forget about cardigans! This Amazon Essentials cardi can be worn with just about any outfit!

12. We Can’t Forget: With a wide neckline and breezy, perforated accents, this Relipop pullover sweater is a fabulous pick. That scalloped hem!

Puff-Sleeve Spring Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Puff sleeves are here to stay, especially when they come on gorgeous tops like this Verdusa blouse. The polka dot and mesh are just gorgeous together!

14. We Also Love: Ballerina vibes! This luxurious En Saison top from Saks Fifth Avenue elevates the puff-sleeve look even further by adding dainty ruffles!

15. We Can’t Forget: One of Amazon’s newest releases, the sleeves on this Amazon Aware top almost look like blossoming flowers!

Smocked Spring Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Solidify your effortless spring style with this House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie tank top from Revolve. Save over $100 right now!

17. We Also Love: This square-neck Clarisbelle tank is shirred on the bust and ruffle straps, but we love how it flows out below the waistline. Fit-and-flare perfection!

18. We Can’t Forget: The Drop continues to serve A+ pieces! This Amazon-exclusive The Drop Marisol top is flattering and so cute. The poplin fabric is wonderful for spring!

Animal Print Spring Tops

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Spring isn’t complete without some leopard! Make getting dressed so easy with this Blooming Jelly tee!

20. We Also Love: Cow print has really become a hit over the years. Tops like this one-shoulder Shein tank prove why!

21. We Can’t Forget: Snakeskin print and lace? Together? This lime flare tank makes Us wish we’d combined them sooner!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!