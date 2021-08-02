17 Crop Tops That Work for Multiple Body Types — Starting at Just $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Crop tops are such a staple in our wardrobes, but there’s one major issue that bothers Us: All styles don’t work for every body type! Luckily, we can find tops that are universally flattering and look great on just about every frame. With that in mind, we set out to snag some of the best crop tops that any shopper can feel confident in.

When we don’t know what to wear, whether we’re going out on the town with friends or just having a casual day, a crop top and some high-waisted jeans is always a go-to look. We rounded up a slew of crop top options that will come in handy for any type of event. Keep reading to check out all of our favorite flattering picks!

17 Flattering Crop Tops for All Body Types

1. If you’re going out with friends or have a dinner date, this tie-front crop top from WDIRARA will make you feel fabulous!

2. This workout crop top from Sanutch is ideal for any type of activity, but it’s also cute enough to wear with high-waisted jeans for a casual look!

3. Everyone needs a ribbed tank like this one from Artfish — it’s such a versatile basic!

4. The smocked design of this SheIn cropped cami top makes it super stretchy so it can fit you to perfection!

5. We adore the ruching that the side ties create on this adorable cropped tank from Wenrine!

6. This simple crop top from Verdusa also has ruching at the center of the hem, which creates a lovely draped effect!

7. This VETIOR crop top has a wrap-style design that seriously cinches in the waist!

8. You’ll get plenty of use out of a cropped short-sleeve tee like this one from SweatyRocks!

9. Shoppers say that this deep V-neck crop top from AEPEBO is flattering and supportive — even for larger chests!

10. The floral pattern and accordion-style ruffle on the chiffon material make this ASTR the Label crop top totally unique!

11. We love the elegant off-the-shoulder design of this crop top from Open Edit — it’s the ultimate look for a romantic date night!

12. The SKIMS brand is all about embracing your body, and this fuzzy crop top is one of our favorites from the line!

13. Team this billowy crop top from WAYF with a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans to create a beautiful and flattering silhouette!

14. If you have a feminine and girly style, you’ll adore this ruffle top from Lulus!

15. The velour material that this off-the-shoulder top from Leith is made from looks beyond luxurious!

16. Shoppers are in love with the romantic vibes of this floral Reformation crop top!

17. This crop top from BP. is fitted in the chest and has a ruffle that flares out in a peplum-like silhouette!

